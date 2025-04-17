Can You Freeze Pomegranate Seeds For Later?

So you've spent a while removing the seeds (also called arils) from a few pomegranates, but you're not sure what to do with all of them. After shoving as many as you can into your mouth, is there a way you can store the rest long-term? The answer is yes. You might be relieved to know that you can indeed freeze pomegranate seeds. But there is a best way to do it, and you want to make sure you follow this tip because you won't want them to clump up together in your freezer bag.

Simply spread the seeds out in one layer on a baking tray and place them in the freezer (hopefully, you have room for this). Once they're frozen, you can put them in an airtight bag or container and keep them frozen for up to a year. When it comes time to eat them, you will need a bit of time beforehand; it's best to take as many as you plan on using and defrost them overnight in the fridge, and you should be able to use the thawed fruit however you like.