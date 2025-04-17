Can You Freeze Pomegranate Seeds For Later?
So you've spent a while removing the seeds (also called arils) from a few pomegranates, but you're not sure what to do with all of them. After shoving as many as you can into your mouth, is there a way you can store the rest long-term? The answer is yes. You might be relieved to know that you can indeed freeze pomegranate seeds. But there is a best way to do it, and you want to make sure you follow this tip because you won't want them to clump up together in your freezer bag.
Simply spread the seeds out in one layer on a baking tray and place them in the freezer (hopefully, you have room for this). Once they're frozen, you can put them in an airtight bag or container and keep them frozen for up to a year. When it comes time to eat them, you will need a bit of time beforehand; it's best to take as many as you plan on using and defrost them overnight in the fridge, and you should be able to use the thawed fruit however you like.
You can also purchase frozen pomegranate seeds at the supermarket
Of course, thanks to modern food conveniences, you can buy frozen pomegranate arils from major grocery stores, including Walmart. Use them how you ordinarily would in recipes containing pomegranates: Cook them down into simple syrups for cocktails, toss them into salads, or use their juice for things like vinaigrettes. They also make a really attractive garnish as well, plus they add a pop of fresh fruit juice to each bite. Their benefit is in their convenience — you can't always just reach for a fresh pomegranate, so having a store-bought bag in your freezer can be pretty useful.
Of course, freezing the arils yourself is always an option, so if you manage to find pomegranates in season (and hopefully on sale), it doesn't take too much work to do it yourself. You just have to remember to arrange them single-layered on the pan before you freeze them, so you're not stuck with a solid brick. Now you've got a convenient way to use the tart and precious ruby-red fruit whenever you want.