The Right Way To Eat Guava Is Also The Easiest

When I was a kid, my siblings and I spent almost every school break at our grandparents' house in the Colombian countryside. If we weren't trying to drown each other in the pool, we'd be running around the property, climbing trees, dipping our toes in the cold creek, and biting into whatever food we found, whether that was raw coffee beans (not a great idea) or guavas that had fallen to the ground (absolutely a great idea). We'd pick up the round tropical fruit, smell its fragrant green skin, and then bite into it, feeling its grainy exterior give way to soft, juicy flesh that almost melted in our mouths. I still think this is the best way to eat a deliciously sweet guava.

When my family moved to Miami, we were thankful to have access to fresh fruit like guava. We might not have been running around the mountains anymore, but a simple bite of guava could take us back to those moments. Now that I'm older and less feral, I usually wash guavas before eating them, but I've never once sliced one open. Guava skin is edible, and can be much softer than that of apples, so knives are absolutely unnecessary (unless you're hosting). Skip the slicing and just check if the fruit is ripe: It shouldn't be too hard, nor too soft, and your fingers should slightly sink into it. When you're sure it's ready, all you have to do is take a bite. Why dirty dishes when you have teeth?