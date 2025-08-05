The Best Way To Clean Raspberries Without Turning Them Into A Mashed Mess

When it comes to washing fresh produce, the right time is just before you're going to cook or eat it (except for bananas — you need to kill any fruit fly eggs). When water clings to the fruit's surface, it creates an environment for bacteria to grow, thus making the produce slimy and causing it to go bad sooner.

To pick the right berries at a farmer's market or grocery store, look for the ones that smell nice or else you'll end up with tasteless fruit. Peak raspberry season is in August, so keep an eye out for the best ones then. If you end up with a surplus, freeze or cook them to avoid wasting all that gorgeous summer fruit.

May we all enjoy perfectly clean raspberries from here on out. Sometimes I like sticking a blueberry or chocolate chip in the center of the really big ones (try it — it's fun). If you wash the raspberries and end up with a mashed mess anyway, it'll still taste pretty good. Still, this water and baking soda trick is the better way to go.