The Best Way To Clean Raspberries Without Turning Them Into A Mashed Mess
Have you ever washed raspberries under the sink only to realize you drowned them instead? Rather than plopping individual berries into your mouth, you're stuck digging through a bright pink mess? We've all been there. Since raspberries are hollow and delicate, the best way to clean them is by gently submerging them in a bowl of water and baking soda.
To make this raspberry bath, use a ratio of 1 teaspoon baking soda and 2 cups of water. This gentle method is the best way to clean raspberries without damaging them. Since baking soda removes pesticides from produce, briefly soak the fruit in the solution before thoroughly and gently rinsing in water. (Even if you buy organic produce to avoid pesticides, dust can sit on top of the berries and soil can be contaminated, so it's important to wash them well.) Just don't keep them in the bowl for very long because that will make the fruit mushy. Once washed, prevent mold by laying the berries out on a paper towel to dry.
How to care for raspberries
When it comes to washing fresh produce, the right time is just before you're going to cook or eat it (except for bananas — you need to kill any fruit fly eggs). When water clings to the fruit's surface, it creates an environment for bacteria to grow, thus making the produce slimy and causing it to go bad sooner.
To pick the right berries at a farmer's market or grocery store, look for the ones that smell nice or else you'll end up with tasteless fruit. Peak raspberry season is in August, so keep an eye out for the best ones then. If you end up with a surplus, freeze or cook them to avoid wasting all that gorgeous summer fruit.
May we all enjoy perfectly clean raspberries from here on out. Sometimes I like sticking a blueberry or chocolate chip in the center of the really big ones (try it — it's fun). If you wash the raspberries and end up with a mashed mess anyway, it'll still taste pretty good. Still, this water and baking soda trick is the better way to go.