Does Baking Soda Really Remove Pesticides From Produce

Yes, baking soda with water can remove some common pesticides from produce. Also known as sodium bicarbonate, baking soda is ideal for chemically breaking down pesticides. The fruit should be soaked in a baking soda and water solution for 12 to 15 minutes. The ratio should be roughly 1 teaspoon of baking soda for every 1 cup of water. Fill a bowl with the solution, place the produce into it, an let the produce soak. Then, rinse each piece under running water to remove any baking soda and dirt that may be clinging to the skin. Dry the produce and prepare it as you like.

This produce soak seems like a lot of work to eat an apple. However, pesticide residue can survive the apple's trip from the farm to your table and that residue has been proven to be a hazard to your health. The World Health Organization factsheet on pesticides states that the residue can be toxic to humans depending on the type of pesticide used and the amount left on the food. As you know, there's no sign at the grocery store telling you what pesticide was used in growing your carrots. There is definitely no notice available about the amount of pesticide residue left on the carrots sitting on the shelf. That's why you should perform a baking soda soak on all of your produce before eating it.