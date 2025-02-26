Does Baking Soda Really Remove Pesticides From Produce
Yes, baking soda with water can remove some common pesticides from produce. Also known as sodium bicarbonate, baking soda is ideal for chemically breaking down pesticides. The fruit should be soaked in a baking soda and water solution for 12 to 15 minutes. The ratio should be roughly 1 teaspoon of baking soda for every 1 cup of water. Fill a bowl with the solution, place the produce into it, an let the produce soak. Then, rinse each piece under running water to remove any baking soda and dirt that may be clinging to the skin. Dry the produce and prepare it as you like.
This produce soak seems like a lot of work to eat an apple. However, pesticide residue can survive the apple's trip from the farm to your table and that residue has been proven to be a hazard to your health. The World Health Organization factsheet on pesticides states that the residue can be toxic to humans depending on the type of pesticide used and the amount left on the food. As you know, there's no sign at the grocery store telling you what pesticide was used in growing your carrots. There is definitely no notice available about the amount of pesticide residue left on the carrots sitting on the shelf. That's why you should perform a baking soda soak on all of your produce before eating it.
Tests show that baking soda really works
Soaking produce in a baking soda solution isn't just a "home remedy." There's good data from solid studies, like the 2017 University of Michigan study that proved the soaking method works to remove pesticide residue from apples. That study proved the baking solution actually does work. America's Test Kitchen performed its own tests in 2023 for three popular home pesticide removal methods: baking soda, vinegar, and tap water. Their tests showed that soaking in baking soda was the only method that removed the pesticides completely from the outside of the produce. They used two teaspoons of baking soda in a quart of water and soaked grapes for 15 minutes. Thus, baking soda proved to work in a lab and at home.
There is an additional step for items like apples, cucumbers, and other produce sealed with a waxy coating. Use a produce brush to remove that wax under running water before soaking. After soaking all of your produce, remember to dry it before storing it to prevent molding. Or better yet, only soak it before you're about to cook or eat it.