What's The Best Way To Wash Off Grapes?

Grapes are, in my humble opinion, one of the best snacking fruits. You can pop frozen grapes for dessert, cook them down into a savory sauce, and heck, according to tradition, you can even take a bag of grapes to your New Year's Eve celebration to divine your future. The one thing you shouldn't do is taste grapes at the grocery store before buying them, because eating unwashed grapes is a big no-no. But just how are you supposed to wash your grapes once you've brought them back to your humble abode?

The answer is perhaps surprising, considering how difficult it seems to wash every single tiny grape in a bunch. All you need is cold running water. You can either soak your grapes in a bowl so you can gently rub each grape free of any residue before giving it a final rinse in running water, or you can go through the whole cleaning process right under the tap. You can also give them a soak in baking soda if you're particularly worried about lingering pesticides. Just let them sit in a baking soda bath for about 15 minutes (use about a teaspoon per 2 cups of water), and then give them another rinse.