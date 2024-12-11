Why You Need A Bag Of Grapes For Your New Year's Eve Celebration

Every New Year means new aspirations, and if you need a little luck to help you get there, why not get as much as you can? This is where New Year traditions come into play. Some people might circle their block with a suitcase in hopes of becoming well traveled while others stuff their face with 12 grapes at the stroke of midnight.

A mouthful of grapes might not sound like the classiest way to toast the New Year, but it's actually a long-standing tradition that dates back to the late 1800s in Spain. The tradition is referred to as uvas de la suerte, or grapes of luck, throughout Spain and Latin America. When done correctly, the tradition signifies a fruitful year ahead, with the grapes coinciding with each month of the year and each chime of the clock at midnight.

But before you ransack your nearest produce supplier, it's important to learn how this lucky grape custom came to be and how to get it right. Whether you're superstitious or not, failing to follow procedure is no way to kick off a successful New Year.