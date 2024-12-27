What Is That White Stuff On Grapes (And Is It Safe To Eat)?

So, bloom is great. It protects grapes from mold and keeps them nice and juicy, and it could even be quite healthy. But we'd all rather avoid the disgust and panic of accidentally eating mold, so how do you know that white stuff is blooming? One easy way to tell the difference is that bloom will cover all of the grapes in a consistent layer, while mold tends to be more spotty. Additionally, bloom is a powdery or waxy white or bluish substance, while moldy grapes usually appear obviously fuzzy, brown, or shriveled — none of which sounds very appetizing.

Even though bloom is safe to consume, it's always a good idea to wash your produce before eating. If there is any bloom, it will rinse off easily. As a semi-related side note, never rinse grapes until right before you are ready to eat them — washing not only removes the protective bloom, it introduces moisture (and mold loves moisture). In conclusion, that white stuff on your grapes is totally normal and safe to eat, and you might even want to seek it out the next time you're buying produce at the grocery store or farmers market.