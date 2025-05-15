How To Pick Out Ripe Berries At The Store Every Time

A perfectly ripe berry is one of nature's jewels — deeply saturated, bursting with juice, and just the right balance of sweet and tart. But with food prices these days, buying berries can feel like a gamble. One bad batch, and you've got moldy fruit within a day. Or maybe you shelled out ten bucks for organic, but the raspberries still taste like cardboard. Here's our guide to navigating the berry aisle like a pro whether you're after strawberries for shortcake, blueberries for clafoutis, or blackberries for a summer cobbler.

Seems obvious, but it bears repeating: buy in season. Local and seasonal berries are more likely to be fresher, riper, and better tasting. You should be able to smell most berries. First, check the bottom of the container to make sure there's no mold, moisture, or squished fruit hiding. Then, flip the clamshell or plastic carton to make sure the berries move freely and don't stick to the carton. Once home, store berries in the fridge in a single layer in a large, airtight container. When it comes to either washing now or washing just before you eat, it depends on the berry.

There are specific characteristics to look for in every berry. Strawberries should be bright red; white or green at the tip means they're underripe. If they don't smell like anything, they won't taste like anything. And don't assume bigger is better — sometimes the little guys have the most concentrated flavor.