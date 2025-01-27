When Is The Right Time To Wash Your Fresh Produce?

Whether you get it from the farmer's market or the grocery store, one of the best things you can do for your health is to eat lots of fresh produce in a variety of colors. Don't forget to buy those fruits and veggies in season (not doing so is one of the biggest mistakes people make when shopping at the supermarket). But if you bring your colorful haul into the kitchen and immediately give everything a rinse before storing it away, you might want to think again.

The right time to wash your produce isn't before it gets stashed away in the fridge, pantry, or counter basket — it's right before you're going to cook or eat it. Even if you give your produce a whirl in the salad spinner, the water clings to the surface, creating a moist environment where bacteria can flourish; leading to your produce going slimy faster (who has the big bucks to shell out nonstop for fresh produce in this economy?).