11 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Shopping At Aldi

If you've been passing by the Aldi multicolored sign on your commute but haven't yet worked up the gumption to step inside, there are a multitude of reasons why you should. Aldi is not just another big chain store, offering the occasional discount. Aldi is a grocery-focused store that promises high-quality items at discount prices. This may be a tall claim, but there is a whole cult-like following dedicated to the store that backs it up, mentioning the chain delivers on these promises.

Though today, Aldi seems to be the sweet spot between the discount bulk purchases offered at Costco and purchasing great quality items for a steal, the company did not originate in the U.S. Originally founded in Germany in 1913, the store didn't make its way overseas until many years later, when the first shop was opened in Iowa in 1976. Since that day, the store has spread throughout the country, becoming America's fastest-growing grocery store, also known for its cheapness.

In case you're wondering the meaning behind Aldi's unique name, it's much more straightforward than you might think. Aldi is a shortened and combined version of Albrecht (the last name of the founders) and discount (the word that sums up their price points). If this information has caused you to consider adding a stop at Aldi to your next shopping trip, then there are a few pointers that will help you prepare for the experience.