12 Of The Most Expensive Sushi Restaurants In The US

When you think of particularly expensive meals and restaurants, your mind probably wanders to a few key ingredients or cooking styles: Wagyu steak, perhaps, or Michelin-starred molecular gastronomy. Sushi definitely makes the list.

Sure, you can probably pick up some really basic sushi at your local chain grocery store (or even, shudder, the gas station) for about $5. However, truly luxurious sushi comes at a much higher price point. There are many reasons why sushi can be bought for anywhere from $5 to $500 (or more). There are differences in the seafood used, as well as fish quality. Chef expertise plays a role in the price as well, as does whether you're getting made-to-order plates or something that's been pre-made and refrigerated in a grocery store cooler for who knows how long.

So if you want to experience the best of the best, where do you go? If price is any indicator, these are some of the best sushi restaurants in the U.S. — the sushi restaurants where you'll easily pay hundreds upon hundreds of dollars per person for a stand-out experience.