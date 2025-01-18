Why Is Toro Tuna So Dang Expensive?

If you've scanned more than a few sushi menus, you may have noticed one particularly big-budget item: toro tuna. Toro is one of the most desirable cuts of sushi-grade fish on the market — basically, it's the Wagyu beef of tuna. It's cut from the inner part of the bluefin belly, which is the fattiest and most flavor-packed part of the fish.

Toro tuna lovers praise its melt-in-your-mouth texture and sweet, delicate taste. However, that rich flavor comes with an equally rich cost. Toro is the most expensive cut of bluefin, and bluefin is the most valuable tuna species. All of this works out to a hefty price tag. Shelling out upwards of $25 for a single slice of sashimi might seem outrageous, but the reason toro tuna is so expensive is simple: supply and demand.

Today, toro tuna is a prized gourmet delicacy enjoyed by the culinary elite worldwide. However, just a few decades ago, bluefin was considered a junk fish. Demand for bluefin was so low that many thousands of pounds of the giant tuna — toro and all — were turned into pet food. Starting in the 1970s, demand for bluefin tuna, particularly the toro cut, spiked dramatically in Japan thanks to a newfound taste for fattier meat and fish. As sushi has gained popularity internationally, demand has only increased, and prices have skyrocketed accordingly.