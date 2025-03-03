Is There A Difference Between Sushi From The East And West Coast?

It's no secret that America's East and West Coast have a long-running cultural and culinary rivalry. For example, we'd head to California to sample the Golden State's many burrito styles you need to try, and to New York for the world's best pizza. It's only natural that this healthy competition might extend to sushi, a food beloved by millions of Americans and strongly associated with coasts. But beyond the Philadelphia roll and the California roll (which you can still order from the chef who created it), are there any significant differences between East and West Coast sushi spots?

Marc Spitzer, chef and partner at New York-based sushi spots Bondst and Okaru, told The Takeout that there may be some slight differences between East and West Coast sushi due to geographic factors, especially in top-tier restaurants. "For the level of sushi and restaurants we are trying to run, a lot of the tuna comes from Japan, depending on the time of year," said Spitzer. Because the West Coast is closer to Japan, the fish may arrive faster and thus be slightly fresher.

However, Spitzer emphasized that the difference is minimal. "We have great tuna on the East Coast here during the season," he added, noting that his restaurants source tuna directly from the Atlantic as much as possible. "I think LA and NYC are pretty similar at this point for the sourcing of fish," Spitzer said.