Is There A Difference Between Sushi From The East And West Coast?
It's no secret that America's East and West Coast have a long-running cultural and culinary rivalry. For example, we'd head to California to sample the Golden State's many burrito styles you need to try, and to New York for the world's best pizza. It's only natural that this healthy competition might extend to sushi, a food beloved by millions of Americans and strongly associated with coasts. But beyond the Philadelphia roll and the California roll (which you can still order from the chef who created it), are there any significant differences between East and West Coast sushi spots?
Marc Spitzer, chef and partner at New York-based sushi spots Bondst and Okaru, told The Takeout that there may be some slight differences between East and West Coast sushi due to geographic factors, especially in top-tier restaurants. "For the level of sushi and restaurants we are trying to run, a lot of the tuna comes from Japan, depending on the time of year," said Spitzer. Because the West Coast is closer to Japan, the fish may arrive faster and thus be slightly fresher.
However, Spitzer emphasized that the difference is minimal. "We have great tuna on the East Coast here during the season," he added, noting that his restaurants source tuna directly from the Atlantic as much as possible. "I think LA and NYC are pretty similar at this point for the sourcing of fish," Spitzer said.
Are there top destinations in the US sushi scene?
People tend to think of New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco as top sushi destinations, but chef Marc Spitzer emphasized that the U.S. sushi scene extends far beyond these coastal cities (and yes, you can usually trust small-town sushi). "I think there is great sushi everywhere now," he said, noting that there's no shortage of great omakase restaurants and à la carte menus countrywide, in addition to even more creative and unique options. "There are some amazing things happening down in Texas that most people wouldn't think of as sushi or even fish-forward dining, but it is," he said.
Spitzer also praised the influx of Japanese chefs offering their own takes on sushi on both coasts and beyond. "It is great to see all the variances on rice style, fish aging, and cuts," he said. While there may be some slight seasonal differences in sourcing between East Coast and West Coast sushi, diners can enjoy unique and high-quality sushi in a wide variety of styles across the United States, and there's no need to travel to either coast to sample America's deliciously diverse sushi scene.