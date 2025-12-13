How To Know When It's Okay To Eat With Your Hands At A Fine Dining Restaurant

Etiquette is a secret passion of mine and this question is one I've seen discussed often: When it comes to fine dining, when is it okay — if ever — to eat with your fingers? We spoke with Giulia Macchia, founder and creative director of The Finer Things, and Nikki Sawhney, etiquette consultant and director of the New England School of Protocol, about when you can eat with your hands and how to properly and politely do so.

"Whether eating with your hands is acceptable depends on the occasion, the venue, the host's cultural background, or the country you are visiting," Sawhney said. Sometimes, the answer is clear — it is expected that you eat dry bite-sized items like canapés or petits fours with your hands. Same with the bread, but it has its own etiquette: break off a piece of the bread, butter a bite, then eat it. Do not slather it in butter and chomp on it like toast.

The type of cuisine is key, and within that, there are caveats. For sushi, nigiri, and sashimi, chopsticks are a must — do not ever use Western utensils. "If you absolutely cannot manage chopsticks, then hands become the better fallback, but be careful with the soy sauce and do not spray it everywhere," Macchia instructed. (Here's how to hold chopsticks properly.) In Western cuisine, "Grilled asparagus or French fries, for example, may be acceptable, whereas asparagus in a sauce would require a knife and fork," said Sawhney.