Napkin Etiquette 101: What To Do With Your Napkin At Your Next Fancy Dinner

Formal dining can be an exciting experience when you're well prepared for it. While not everyone has binged "Bridgerton" or watched "Pride and Prejudice" on repeat to learn every morsel of fancy dining etiquette as possible, most people do know the basics. Paying attention to the small details can help you feel more confident and make a good impression on your host, whether that's Mr. Darcy himself or your neighbor from down the block. Dressing up nicely and bringing your host a small gift are just a few tips for a fine dining evening, but did you know that napkin etiquette is just as important?

Though it may seem insignificant in the grand scheme of things, napkin etiquette plays a crucial role in a formal meal. These rules don't apply to the small, square napkins that sometimes accompany fresh cocktails from the bar, but to the cloth napkins you're accustomed to seeing in more formal settings. Everything from when to pick up your napkin, to how to use it, to where to place it when you're done, each action is a conscious decision that can be learned. With a few simple guidelines in your toolkit, you'll be on your way to mastering an evening of fancy dining in no time.