11 Fast Food Chains That Celebrity Chefs Love To Eat At
When one thinks of celebrity chefs, visions of sparkling crystal chandeliers dangling over impeccably set tables of perfectly plated gourmet cuisine come to mind. And okay, this is fair. After all, these expert culinary gurus have built their careers on being the best of the best.
However, newsflash for you: Celebs are also humans, just like us! That means they're just as capable of craving all the things that us normies do. Translation? Celebrity chefs can get a midnight hankering for hamburgers from their favorite fast food joint, or even get down with some milkshakes nabbed from a drive-thru. It's incredible to believe, but even these pros (who spend their days whipping up stellar five-star meals) still can go crazy for curly fries, and maybe even crinkle cut taters, too. It's honestly kind of refreshing, as well as a cool reminder that grub doesn't have to be stuffy (or super fancy) to taste pretty darn great.
In fact, many celebrity chefs are debunking this myth that they only sup on Michelin-starred meals, openly admitting that they actually love certain fast foods. And if a pro whose bread and butter is literally creating the best food gives a nod — maybe even enthusiastic applause — to a fast food joint, you take notice. Here are 11 fast food chains that even celebrity chefs can't resist.
1. In-N-Out Burger
When it comes to fast food faves among celebrity chefs, In-N-Out Burger has an impressive fan club that reads like an elite culinary Rolodex. Firstly, there's Gordon Ramsay. Anyone who has watched his cooking shows knows that this endearingly grumpy chef has pretty sky-high standards and laser-sharp critiques. So, when Ramsay frequents your fast food joint (he has openly admitted his go-to In-N-Out order is a Double-Double Animal Style), that gets folks snapping to attention. Ramsay has even gone so far in his praise to proclaim that an In-N-Out burger would be among his last meal requests. Bold words for a man who has surely eaten at some of the world's finest restaurants.
Ramsay isn't alone in his In-N-Out adoration. Other culinary icons such as Anthony Bourdain and Julia Child have also shown some fast food love for In-N-Out Burger. And if Julia Child – an absolute legend of classic French cooking — can appreciate a simple fast food burger, it just proves that great taste doesn't always have to be stuffy or complex. Celebrity chef Ina Garten has even mentioned sharing that same love for the popular California fast food chain, further proving this burger hotspot can crank out cost-efficient grub (fast) that also achieves culinary greatness (take that, Nobu).
It's that simplicity that is part of the In-N-Out appeal. The menu is straightforward, yet the not-so-secret "Animal Style" option still keeps things fun, interesting, and customizable. Simply put, where these celebrity chefs are concerned, they are all in for In-N-Out.
2. McDonald's
McDonald's might be the most recognizable fast food chain in the universe, which could help explain why even top chefs who spend their lives in the most fancy and refined restaurants and kitchens in the world are drawn to grub from the golden arches. Exhibit A: chef Tim Hollingsworth and his beloved twist on the McDonald's dessert menu. A lauded American chef and restaurateur, and winner of Netflix's "The Final Table," Hollingsworth has been known to put his own spin on a favorite of all (including him), the McFlurry. Hollingsworth orders a McFlurry, but tacks on a side order of caramel from the sundae section. Talk about yum.
Then there's "Top Chef" star Nini Nguyen, who keeps things simple and straightforward with her go-to order of a Double Cheeseburger. Nguyen has highlighted this burger's balance of flavors as what really makes it work, with the raw onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard all coming together in a way that just hits the spot.
Nguyen has also shared her appreciation for the Filet-O-Fish, so much so that she even created her own elevated version of the fast food fish sammie. That "high-low" approach (respecting fast food while adding a personal, slightly more sophisticated touch) is something a lot of chef pros can relate to. Rather than replacing the original version, it's more of a celebration of it, while also experimenting a little on the side by infusing one's own unique taste into the recipe.
3. Taco Bell
Taco Bell isn't the first place you'd wager on finding a celebrity chef. But for chef Robbie Shoults, known for his expertise in Texas barbecue and appearances on major food shows, his love for the Mexican-inspired chain is displayed without shame. The go-to order that really rings his bell? A fully loaded plate of nachos, which he's dubbed his "Super Nachos."
Taco Bell's classic Nachos Supreme may have been discontinued, but the good news is that the fast food chain's Nachos BellGrande is still available to deliver a layered, over-the-top experience similar to what Shoults clearly craves. He leans fully into the experience by customizing his order exactly to his taste (Shoults is said to go for an impressive variety of all the extras, like jalapeños, black beans, more meat, sour cream, and, of course, extra nacho cheese). Honestly, by the time this celeb chef's done with his Taco Bell order, it's less of a snack menu pick and more like a total (mouthwatering) meal.
This level of customization is something chefs seem to particularly appreciate, as it allows them to take a familiar fast food base, yet still make it personal and elevated according to their preferences. They are master chefs, after all, so that kind of flexibility (even with fast food) converts even these famous culinary artists into fans.
4. Shake Shack
This next eatery happens to be the favorite fast food of Jacques Torres and Andrew Zimmern. We are talking about Shake Shack, which has built its rep as a wee bit of a step up from your basic fast food fare. It's also one of the fast food restaurants that several celebrity chefs frequent. For example, Andrew Zimmern – a chef and TV personality known to traverse the globe in order to try just about anything and everything — has boldly claimed that Shake Shack is one of (if not the) best fast food burgers out there these days. That specific verbal praise, coming from an individual who has that level of experience, really says something.
While the burgers at this joint may be a bit more expensive than the likes of McDonald's, Zimmern has heavy praise for the taste, which might just justify the price tag. Take the classic cheeseburger, for example, which Shake Shack prepares with 100% Angus beef before topping it with lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce. It nails the basics, you could say, which is something pro chefs always seem to appreciate in particular.
Desserts at Shake Shack have also received praise from Zimmern, with the frozen custard especially earning his stamp of approval (according to him, you can't go wrong no matter which custard flavor you pick). World-renowned pastry chef Jacques Torres is also a Shake Shack enthusiast, though he admits he often has to defer to McDonald's because that's where his kiddos' fast food loyalties lie.
5. Popeyes
When it comes to celeb chef Anthony Bourdain's fast food preferences, Popeyes wins a prize. For a man who traveled all across the world, sampling every type of cuisine — from standard street food fare to the most elaborate, Michelin-starred meals — that kind of applause is notable. Bourdain was known to appreciate the comforting quality of the fast food chain in particular, often turning to Popeyes products when he was looking for something familiar after being on the road during his many lengthy stretches of international travel.
It sounds pretty surprising, a world-famous chef reaching for Popeyes, but Bourdain admitted he craved what this fast food joint was serving up. Specifically, he would describe the simple joy of returning from long periods of global exploration to dig into a simple meal of the familiar favorites (think fried chicken, mac and cheese, biscuits, and gravy).
When a chef who could arguably eat anywhere reaches for items from your fast food menu, those are some serious bragging rights. It also speaks volumes about the ability of simple, well-executed comfort food to carry far more than good taste to consumers. Once, Bourdain even sought out one of the last buffet-style Popeyes locations in Louisiana, where he totally embraced the experience, appreciating it for being bold, satisfying, and unmistakably American. He would even joke about sneaking out in a hoodie to grab a late-night order.
6. KFC
Behold, the power of a really tasty bucket of fried chicken. KFC's version is apparently so powerful that even celebrity chefs who have spent their entire careers elevating and creating high-end fare still find the Colonel's rendition quite fabulous. Yep, there is just something special about the simple pleasure of digging into a dish of really well-fried chicken. Chef Michael Psilakis, known for his penchant for Greek cuisine and appearances on TV cooking shows like "Iron Chef America," agrees.
While Psilakis doesn't indulge too often, the celeb chef does admit to his cravings for Kentucky's crispy bird. And when he does indulge, he really goes for it. Psilakis himself admitted that he will treat himself to an order from KFC only a few times per year. But when he does make that order, moderation is not a word in his vocabulary. We're talking a full bucket of the famed fried chicken, with zero apology, mind you.
It's that iconic crust that Psilakis cannot seem to get enough of, and what really pulls him in. Crispy, golden, and just plain great, the chef has described the fried chicken coating as being the true star of the show, even going so far as to liken it to the delicious crumb topping on a cake. Clearly, it is so yummy that it keeps this top chef coming back (at least a few times per year, that is).
7. Waffle House
Yet one more shocking revelation from Anthony Bourdain reveals his finding comfort in not a home, but a house. Waffle House, to be exact. Bourdain didn't just appreciate this beloved American favorite, but he waxed eloquent about it. Specifically, the celeb chef said of Waffle House that it was "universally awesome," even going so far as to describe the fast food dining experience as next to magical (via YouTube). That is a bold statement from an individual who has dined among the world's most coveted restaurants, surely serving far fancier fare.
In fact, during a noted visit to a Waffle House in South Carolina, Bourdain didn't hold back when diving into the dishes. From waffles (of course) and steak to eggs, pork chops, and more, Bourdain made no bones about being a fan of the phenomenon that is the house o' waffles. Part of this phenomenal appeal is that fans flock to the Waffle House not just for the food, but also for its energy and atmosphere. With most branches operating 24/7, its around-the-clock accessibility is a big win, too.
Waffle House is also special because of the way everyone feels welcome there, no matter your status in society or what the numbers in your bank account reveal. Bourdain appreciated the no dress codes, no reservations needed mentality, where anyone is invited to come, grab a seat at the counter, and enjoy a hot meal.
8. Arby's
Easily recognized by its time-honored logo featuring a Western-style cowboy-esque hat, Arby's has some famous celebrity chefs tipping their own caps in respect and recognition. One such master of cuisine is Kristen Kish. You likely already know her as a "Top Chef" winner, but what you may not know is that she is a devoted fan of one Arby's menu item in particular. Kish has made it crystal clear that the curly fries from Arby's set her heart racing. In fact, she's said there's no way she could make them better herself, which is a pretty strong endorsement coming from a chef of such high caliber.
And who could blame her, as one taste of those expertly seasoned, crisped-to-perfection curled creations really can send samplers spiraling (in the best way). All we know is they definitely keep Kish reaching for more. Kish is also a fan of fried chicken in general, which Arby's definitely brings to the table, too, via its Crispy Juicy Chicken line.
These preferences offer a refreshing window into the approach chefs like Kish take with fast food. Rather than comparing takeaway meals and menu items to high-cost, fine dining, these experts lean into openness, accepting the quick fare for exactly what it is. Clearly, at least for Kish, a sensationally seasoned curly fry or crisp bite of finger-lickin' chicken slaps as no five-star venue could.
9. Five Guys
Fans go for Five Guys thanks to its no-frills approach, while still delivering the goods. The fast food chain's loyal following includes even some of the most respected individuals in the culinary world. Among these renowned names is chef Heston Blumenthal, whose restaurant The Fat Duck has been recognized as one of the best in the United Kingdom.
So, what is so great about Five Guys, according to Blumenthal? This chef counts the eatery among his go-to spots for burgers and milkshakes whenever the cravings hit. That alone says a lot, but then you add acclaimed celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern to the raving roster. Zimmern is not bashful when praising Five Guys, specifically lavishing praise upon its generous portions of fries.
The chef has been known to even go into detail about the fast food spot's inability to skimp on fries, famously topping off each cup with even more fries dumped straight into the bag. This signature move clearly stood out to the chef, making it an instant fast food favorite (who doesn't want to get what they pay for, after all?). As for his exact Five Guys order, Zimmern keeps it simple with a burger — which he appreciates for its messiness — as well as those incredible fries. The milkshakes make a proper ending, too, if this highly celebrated chef is to be believed.
10. Sheetz
You could say our next celeb chef has clearly been charmed by Sheetz. We're talking about celebrity chef Duff Goldman, known for his iconic bakery Charm City Cakes. This popular pastry chef and TV personality makes a strong case for this unexpected choice (the Sheetz chain operates out of a gas station, after all). Goldman's high praise is specifically heaped on one menu item: the meatball sub.
So, what does Goldman find so great about it? Apparently, it's the full effect — how everything just seems to come together seamlessly in this specific Sheetz sammie. From the meatballs to the sauce, and of course, the bread, Goldman appreciates how it all just melts together to form one spectacularly blissful bite. You can practically picture his description of how the sauce soaks into nearly every nook of the roll, which is what creates that decidedly messy, but oh-so-delicious dough-sauce hybrid consistency. It's a combo that makes the meatball sub feel even a bit decadent and all the more comforting.
Sheetz also stands out for its large and varied drink selection, which Goldman has also called out as one of his favorite features. There's just something about having near-endless options that customers find appealing, especially when you're grabbing a quick meal to pair that sip with.
11. Culver's
When it comes to restaurant burgers that chefs love, the fast food chain Culver's receives some major burger adoration from Andrew Zimmern. Based on the fact that Culver's is known for its Midwestern roots, it makes perfect sense that Zimmern (who has called the Midwest home for over two decades now) may have come into contact with its menu often. Clearly, what Zimmern saw impressed him, as he has publicly highlighted a particular pick as his favorite.
According to Zimmern, the Culver's ButterBurger is a must-try. Of the burger, the celebrity chef has specifically pointed out the freshness of its ingredients, especially when compared to other fast food eateries. Zimmern praises its use of fresh beef, along with the produce (think lettuce and tomato) that is prepped and cut in-house. It's attention to detail, freshness, and quality have clearly impressed this chef. And Zimmern can't forget about the bun, which he appreciated for being adequately buttered (not scantily clad, like some woefully dairy-bare buns). It's subtle things like this touch of buttery bliss that set Culver's apart.
Even the fries hold up in Zimmern's opinion, satisfying and a sure thing. And we can't forget about dessert (Zimmern certainly doesn't). The chef considers Culver's frozen custard the classic choice as the sweet pick to end your meal, thanks to its thick and richly dense quality.