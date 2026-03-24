11 Fast Food Chains That Celebrity Chefs Love To Eat At

When one thinks of celebrity chefs, visions of sparkling crystal chandeliers dangling over impeccably set tables of perfectly plated gourmet cuisine come to mind. And okay, this is fair. After all, these expert culinary gurus have built their careers on being the best of the best.

However, newsflash for you: Celebs are also humans, just like us! That means they're just as capable of craving all the things that us normies do. Translation? Celebrity chefs can get a midnight hankering for hamburgers from their favorite fast food joint, or even get down with some milkshakes nabbed from a drive-thru. It's incredible to believe, but even these pros (who spend their days whipping up stellar five-star meals) still can go crazy for curly fries, and maybe even crinkle cut taters, too. It's honestly kind of refreshing, as well as a cool reminder that grub doesn't have to be stuffy (or super fancy) to taste pretty darn great.

In fact, many celebrity chefs are debunking this myth that they only sup on Michelin-starred meals, openly admitting that they actually love certain fast foods. And if a pro whose bread and butter is literally creating the best food gives a nod — maybe even enthusiastic applause — to a fast food joint, you take notice. Here are 11 fast food chains that even celebrity chefs can't resist.