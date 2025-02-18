Chef Tim Hollingsworth's Go-To Fast Food Dessert Isn't On The Menu
When you think of Michelin-starred chefs like Tim Hollingsworth, you might imagine them enjoying lavish desserts in fine dining establishments or cooking at home in gorgeous kitchens full of every ingredient your heart could desire. But, as it turns out, even culinary masters crave fast food from time to time. Hollingsworth is an award winning restauranteur and chef, known for his work at The French Laundry and Otium. Hollingsworth has also been featured on season 1 of Netflix's "The Final Table" and season 3 of Food Network's "Tournament of Champions" as a contestant as well as season 3 of PBS' "The Great American Recipe" as a judge amongst other television appearances.
Hollingsworth recently revealed his secret fast-food dessert indulgence. And while it's not something you would find directly on the menu, you can easily get your hands on one. While many of us might settle for a classic sundae or soft serve, Hollingsworth opts for a McFlurry, but he orders it with a side of caramel from the sundae menu. By mixing in the hot fudge himself, he transforms the already beloved treat into a rich, decadent dessert that's uniquely his own. It just goes to show, even world-class chefs can't resist tweaking fast-food classics to suit their tastes. The McFlurry, first invented in Canada, proves itself capable of new iterations in the right hands.
The McFlurry's journey: flavor hits and misses
While Hollingsworth's custom creation is an ingenious way to elevate the McFlurry, this fan-favorite dessert has experienced its fair share of ups and downs over the years. The strawberry shortcake McFlurry introduced in 2023 was a bit of a disappointment, leaving many fans unimpressed with its lackluster flavor — maybe some chocolate fudge would have made up the difference. However, the caramel brownie version released in 2021 was much more successful, offering a delightful blend of caramel and brownie chunks that pleased both new customers and long-time fans alike.
Despite its great popularity, the McFlurry has been plagued by one recurring issue — the infamous broken McFlurry machines that have frustrated customers for years — so much so it became a meme. But now that the McFlurry machines are sure to be up and running once and for all, you can experiment with your own mix-ins just like Hollingsworth does to create a dessert that's truly one of a kind. You can start with fudge and caramel, but remember that Micky D's also carries apple pies, cookies, and coffee syrups. So, next time you find yourself at a McDonald's, consider adding a personal twist to your McFlurry and enjoy a chef-inspired treat without breaking the bank.