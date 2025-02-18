Chef Tim Hollingsworth's Go-To Fast Food Dessert Isn't On The Menu

When you think of Michelin-starred chefs like Tim Hollingsworth, you might imagine them enjoying lavish desserts in fine dining establishments or cooking at home in gorgeous kitchens full of every ingredient your heart could desire. But, as it turns out, even culinary masters crave fast food from time to time. Hollingsworth is an award winning restauranteur and chef, known for his work at The French Laundry and Otium. Hollingsworth has also been featured on season 1 of Netflix's "The Final Table" and season 3 of Food Network's "Tournament of Champions" as a contestant as well as season 3 of PBS' "The Great American Recipe" as a judge amongst other television appearances.

Hollingsworth recently revealed his secret fast-food dessert indulgence. And while it's not something you would find directly on the menu, you can easily get your hands on one. While many of us might settle for a classic sundae or soft serve, Hollingsworth opts for a McFlurry, but he orders it with a side of caramel from the sundae menu. By mixing in the hot fudge himself, he transforms the already beloved treat into a rich, decadent dessert that's uniquely his own. It just goes to show, even world-class chefs can't resist tweaking fast-food classics to suit their tastes. The McFlurry, first invented in Canada, proves itself capable of new iterations in the right hands.