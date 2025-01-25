Jacques Torres' Favorite Fast Food Joint Isn't Where He Always Ends Up
We know that celebrity chefs are not immune to fast food's promise of delicious and consistent food. Julia Child was loud and proud about her love for In-N-Out, while Anthony Bourdain would don a disguise just so he could order Popeyes. These days, many celebrity chefs have followed Child and Bourdain's lead by openly discussing their love of certain fast food chains. Jacques Torres, former executive pastry chef at Le Cirque and co-host of Netflix's "Nailed It!," has taken this honesty to a whole new level by admitting that he sometimes eats at fast food chains he does not enjoy. Rest assured, he does this for the sweetest reason.
Despite growing up in France, Torres has developed a taste for Shake Shack, one of the best American burger chains. However, Torres told Mashed that while Shake Shack is his favorite fast food restaurant, he often ends up eating at McDonald's instead of his beloved burger chain. The reason for this is simple: When it comes to fast food, his two young kids prefer the golden arches, and for Torres fast food is more about enjoying some fun family time than his own preferences.
We love Jacque Torres' reason for eating at McDonald's
Not only is Jacque Torres' reason for eating at McDonald's incredibly cute, but it's also super relatable. Many celebrity chefs have admitted to occasionally enjoying an ultra-specific fast food item when they have a craving, but the reality is that most Americans don't eat fast food as a novelty. We eat fast food because it's convenient and cheap, and more often than not, we have to compromise when choosing which fast food spot to visit. If you've ever been on a family road trip, you'll know this very well.
Fast food is often criticized as making all dining experiences the same, but Torres is setting a wonderful example by showing his kids that any meal can be special if you choose to make it so. It's fair to say his approach brings a whole new meaning to the term "Happy Meal."
