Jacques Torres' Favorite Fast Food Joint Isn't Where He Always Ends Up

We know that celebrity chefs are not immune to fast food's promise of delicious and consistent food. Julia Child was loud and proud about her love for In-N-Out, while Anthony Bourdain would don a disguise just so he could order Popeyes. These days, many celebrity chefs have followed Child and Bourdain's lead by openly discussing their love of certain fast food chains. Jacques Torres, former executive pastry chef at Le Cirque and co-host of Netflix's "Nailed It!," has taken this honesty to a whole new level by admitting that he sometimes eats at fast food chains he does not enjoy. Rest assured, he does this for the sweetest reason.

Despite growing up in France, Torres has developed a taste for Shake Shack, one of the best American burger chains. However, Torres told Mashed that while Shake Shack is his favorite fast food restaurant, he often ends up eating at McDonald's instead of his beloved burger chain. The reason for this is simple: When it comes to fast food, his two young kids prefer the golden arches, and for Torres fast food is more about enjoying some fun family time than his own preferences.