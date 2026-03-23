13 Things DoorDash Drivers Wish Customers Knew

When you get home late from work and don't have the energy to stand over the stove, DoorDash is there. The service comes to the rescue so many times: when you're running out of snacks at your party and can't leave the house, when you're desperate for a late-night sweet treat, and when you're short on time and really need DoorDash to deliver Aldi groceries.

With the convenience of phones, it's easy to just place an order and forget about it until the items show up on your doorstep. But let's remember that there's usually a real person making it all happen. DoorDash drivers are providing a service, and it's important that you, as the customer, aren't making their jobs any harder than they have to be.

Some of the things that DoorDash drivers wish you knew are painfully obvious, yet too often missed or ignored. Others are tips you'd never know unless you took the time to dig into all the social media posts and opinion pieces — which is exactly what we did here. And now, here are 13 totally doable things that you should do every time you place an order on DoorDash, to make sure that your driver's job goes smoothly and that you get the best service possible.