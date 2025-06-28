The Mistake You're Likely Making With Drinks When Ordering Takeout
Talk about having a longstanding pet peeve that nobody else seems to understand; buying a cup-sized beverage at the cost of a 2-liter bottle just never quite sat well with me. I get all of the pageantry involved in ordering fast food, but it might not be the best choice to get completely swept away by it. Adding a drink to every single order is a habit that may need to be reconsidered by the collective.
I get it — it's tempting, especially when the option is just a click or tap away. A coffee here, a bottled water there ... it seems harmless all in all. But if you're tacking on a drink every single time you order takeout, you're probably spending more than you realize for something you already have at home.
Unless you're out and about or truly craving that fast food joint sweet tea, it's worth pausing before hitting "Add to cart." You likely have chilled drinks in the fridge sitting there as they watch you unwrap yet another straw to plunge into a beverage delivered by DoorDash. And even if you're running low, a quick stop at the store to restock a multipack of drinks often costs less than buying a few individual bottles through a takeout order. It's the kind of small habit that adds up without much thought.
The hidden cost behind that convenient beverage
Takeout drink prices can sneak up on you because you're not just paying for the drink; you're also covering a significant markup and even other hidden costs that a restaurant needs to cover, like packaging, labor, and overhead. Drinks are a more convenient place to upcharge since customers can be more price sensitive with food.
An overpriced soda can set you back $2 to $3 when added to a takeout order. Do that a couple of times a week, and suddenly you're spending $20 or more each month just on drinks you already have at home. Even bottled water, which is easy to overlook as a luxury, comes with a premium when ordered with food. Many restaurants charge close to the same price for one or two bottles as you'd pay for an entire case at the grocery store. And most of us already have filtered water at home, a pitcher chilling in the fridge, or don't mind drinking from the tap. If you're eating takeout at home anyway, why not use what you have at your disposal since you're likely not ordering the takeout for the drink anyway?
Of course, this doesn't mean you should never order a drink, especially if your meal comes with a housemade lemonade you love or you're picking up lunch during a busy workday with no time to swing by the store; in those cases, go ahead and treat yourself. But making drinks a default part of every takeout order is where it can start to get ridiculous, particularly if you're trying to save money.
Other takeout add-ons that might not be worth it
Drinks aren't the only thing that might be better skipped during your next order. Many takeout items come with upsells that sound good in theory but often aren't necessary in practice. Think about those extra sides you didn't really want until you saw them on the menu or a dessert you could've grabbed for half the price at the grocery store. Pre-packaged cookies, small bags of chips, or even plasticware are all things many people already have at home, but they still end up paying extra for them in the moment.
Another thing to consider is that sauces or dips also come at a premium. If you've already got spicy ketchup, ranch dressing, or hot honey at home, there's no reason to pay extra for the tiny takeout-sized portion, especially when you can easily make many homemade condiments while you wait for your order. It's easy to fall into the trap of having every little thing delivered, but a bit of forethought can save you money and possibly reduce waste, too. Takeout should be convenient, but that doesn't mean it has to be inefficient.