The Mistake You're Likely Making With Drinks When Ordering Takeout

Talk about having a longstanding pet peeve that nobody else seems to understand; buying a cup-sized beverage at the cost of a 2-liter bottle just never quite sat well with me. I get all of the pageantry involved in ordering fast food, but it might not be the best choice to get completely swept away by it. Adding a drink to every single order is a habit that may need to be reconsidered by the collective.

I get it — it's tempting, especially when the option is just a click or tap away. A coffee here, a bottled water there ... it seems harmless all in all. But if you're tacking on a drink every single time you order takeout, you're probably spending more than you realize for something you already have at home.

Unless you're out and about or truly craving that fast food joint sweet tea, it's worth pausing before hitting "Add to cart." You likely have chilled drinks in the fridge sitting there as they watch you unwrap yet another straw to plunge into a beverage delivered by DoorDash. And even if you're running low, a quick stop at the store to restock a multipack of drinks often costs less than buying a few individual bottles through a takeout order. It's the kind of small habit that adds up without much thought.