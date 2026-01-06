DoorDash AI Delivery Scam Gets One Driver Banned In Texas

Doordash scams are nothing new. We've all heard (or personally experienced) stories of restaurants disguising Chuck-E-Cheese pizza, the half-eaten delivery orders, or missing food. To help prevent scams and unfair accusations, DoorDash asks drivers to snap photos of delivered food. Theoretically, the photos serve as proof that the drivers performed their job.

One unscrupulous driver came up with a creative way to game the system. The driver allegedly used AI to steal a poke bowl from Austin-based tech writer Byrne Hobart. "Amazing," Hobart wrote in a now-viral post on X. "DoorDash driver accepted the drive, immediately marked it as delivered, and submitted an AI-generated image of a DoorDash order at our front door."

Hobart included both the AI image and a photo of his actual door. While the AI image roughly matches the details of Hobart's actual front door — the leaded glass design, terra cotta-tiled porch, and doormat — there's no mistaking the image for an actual cell phone snapshot. The flat lighting, squared-off composition, and airbrushed appearance give it away.

Hobart admitted that the story would be easy to fake, but it seems he's not the only person who's experienced the scam. Another Austin-based X user chimed in with a similar story. The user noted that the driver used the same display name, and the image featured the same flat, airbrushed style. Commenters noted that the driver wouldn't even need to stop by the house — DoorDash drivers can see images from previous trips so they'll know where to drop their delivery.