The Delivery-Only Ghost Kitchen That Served Chuck E. Cheese Pizza Under A Different Name

In 2020, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings presented itself with a simple, professional logo and offerings such as spicy wings, pizza, and cookies. When you're cooped up or sick, that kind of food sounds comforting. It's for that reason that many decided to give this new eatery on their app a try. Some found their pizza gross, as they were expecting something of higher quality. A few enjoyed it, likely comforted by nostalgia. It wasn't until Redditors asked delivery drivers about the restaurant's location that the truth came out.

After that, word spread fast. It was covered on major news sites, forcing representatives from Chuck E. Cheese's to confirm rumors, saying there was never any trickery intended. While the revelation was shocking, there were clues that hinted at the ghost kitchen's true identity from the start. Everyone knows the cute rodent mascot Charles Entertainment Cheese, but the venue is home to a few other characters. Specifically, Pasqually P. Pieplate, a pizza chef with a traditional big white hat and apron. For whatever reason, this was the name selected for the rebrand.

Consumers were outraged with these sneaky tactics, warning others about buying from Pasqually's. Quickly after, discerning customers discovered similar ghost kitchens to avoid. For example, Chili's and Applebee's were among many restaurants selling online under ghost kitchen names in 2020.