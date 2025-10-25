The Delivery-Only Ghost Kitchen That Served Chuck E. Cheese Pizza Under A Different Name
The COVID years aren't ones people particularly enjoy reliving, but they were a real heyday for delivery food. For those staying in while sick or unwanting to go to busy public places, a delivery pizza was not only a fun treat but a downright necessity. Restaurants that had previously avoided online delivery apps suddenly flocked to sites like Uber Eats and DoorDash to survive. Even the likes of Chuck E. Cheese offered online ordering, although the way it was done created a storm of controversy. It operated under the name Pasqually's Pizza & Wings, leading consumers into thinking they were buying from a local shop with better-quality food.
The restaurant-playplace hybrid is no stranger to controversy or confusion – some people still debate whether Chuck E. Cheese himself is a mouse or a rat – but this ghost kitchen scandal is one of their biggest. Savvy consumers found out through delivery apps and offline research that what they thought was a quaint local pizza spot selling hot wings and other appetizers was actually a front. They were eating basically the same pizza kids receive at Chuck E. Cheese birthday parties, just named differently so as to avoid a less-than-stellar reputation. Worst of all, the strategy actually worked at first.
What is Pasqually's Pizza & Wings?
In 2020, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings presented itself with a simple, professional logo and offerings such as spicy wings, pizza, and cookies. When you're cooped up or sick, that kind of food sounds comforting. It's for that reason that many decided to give this new eatery on their app a try. Some found their pizza gross, as they were expecting something of higher quality. A few enjoyed it, likely comforted by nostalgia. It wasn't until Redditors asked delivery drivers about the restaurant's location that the truth came out.
After that, word spread fast. It was covered on major news sites, forcing representatives from Chuck E. Cheese's to confirm rumors, saying there was never any trickery intended. While the revelation was shocking, there were clues that hinted at the ghost kitchen's true identity from the start. Everyone knows the cute rodent mascot Charles Entertainment Cheese, but the venue is home to a few other characters. Specifically, Pasqually P. Pieplate, a pizza chef with a traditional big white hat and apron. For whatever reason, this was the name selected for the rebrand.
Consumers were outraged with these sneaky tactics, warning others about buying from Pasqually's. Quickly after, discerning customers discovered similar ghost kitchens to avoid. For example, Chili's and Applebee's were among many restaurants selling online under ghost kitchen names in 2020.
Pasqually's Pizza & Wings after the rat was out of the bag
Once all this was public knowledge, Chuck E. Cheese execs attempted to switch gears. The menu was changed to be more distinct from Chuck E. Cheese's, and a new homepage was created for Pasqually's to keep it a more separate entity. However, when Pasqually's debuted their new, "more mature" menu, the options were hardly exciting. It was pretty much the same things you'd find at a Chuck E. Cheese's, just with bigger sizes and more sauces. By then, the damage was done, and people knew their Pasqually's pizza came with a side of deception. The digital brand kept going for a few more years with only mild success.
Unsurprisingly, Pasqually's disappeared from delivery apps in 2025. A quick Internet search still shows results for the ghost kitchen on DoorDash and Yelp, but it is listed as a closed business. You can also find links to a defunct Pasqually's Pizza & Wings website on Google, but clicking them now redirects to Chuck E. Cheese's home page.
It seems, however, that Chuck E. Cheese's isn't done trying to sell pizza to those who are hesitant to visit their establishments in person. You can still order the pizza online, now branded under its usual name, and there is a line of Chuck E. Cheese-branded frozen pizzas in certain stores. Considering the company has survived bankruptcy, mass closures, and rebrands, it's no surprise it emerged from the Pasqually's scandal relatively unscathed.