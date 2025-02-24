What Is That Mysterious 'Service Charge' Restaurants Put On The Check?

Understanding restaurant bills when dining out isn't always the easiest task, but it's important to know what you're paying for. Although you should always check your fast food receipts, going through the restaurant bill line by line can be awkward as hell, especially in front of your server. If, like many of us, you read the receipt once you've paid, you may notice an additional fee added under something called a 'service charge.' What exactly does this mean? And why are diners paying for it?

A service charge is different to a service tip, and is usually calculated as a percentage (anywhere from 10 to 20%) of the total bill. This fee can help restaurants cover operational costs, covering part of back-of-house staff wages, or even paying for employees' health care. Including this charge separately is also a way to avoid raising the menu prices, which diners often don't respond well to.

Numerous independent restaurants are struggling and several, once-popular restaurant chains have filed for bankruptcy. The restaurant economy is tough and margins are slim and owners claim that this additional service charge can help their businesses survive.