14 Aldi Hot Takes From Reddit We Can Get Behind
Civilization has lived through the Stone Age, the Iron Age, the Dark Ages, the Industrial Age, the Digital Age ... and today, we live in The Hot Take Age. With the omniscience of social media, the Almighty Opinion has become more pervasive than ever. Any and all can broadcast their personal thoughts, which makes it hard for any given point of view to stand out against the endless ocean of POVs. How to bully your opinion to the forefront, then? Heat up that take, friend. Heat it up good.
Like all other humans who have ever existed, Aldi shoppers have strong opinions. And with grocery shopping culture already ripe for opining, the hot takes from this particular sector are coming fast and free. Reddit, being made for exactly this kind of discourse, is chock-full of Aldi musings that range from banal and benign to outrageous and incendiary. In other words, they're good fun.
We've perused the hot takes on Aldi Reddit threads to find the ones we can get behind. To say this is subjective is both needless and exactly the point. We're being subjective about subjectivity here. (What can possibly go wrong?) Without further ado, here are 14 viewpoints — sometimes fierce, sometimes discerning, sometimes controversial — on Aldi from Redditors. See if you agree with any of them.
1. The aisle of shame is overrated
Aldi's discount aisle has been lovingly dubbed "the aisle of shame" by devoted patrons. It's often filled with a panoply of goods that have no reason to be grouped together other than the humble fact that they've been marked down. This makes it something of a fun shopping adventure for those scouring the motley shelves. It's also turned it into the Aldi aisle with its own cult following. But even cult members can get tired of their leader after a while.
Redditors are starting to discover that many items displayed in the aisle of shame are on their way to the junk heap, anyway. Although some commenters are questioning people's judgment, which is a little harsh, there's a point to be made here: The undying devotion to this corridor of questionables should probably be tempered a bit.
Granted, the idea is that you have to really sift through what's there to find the deals. But honestly, it's slightly dehumanizing that Aldi makes you do so in the first place. You could imagine some Teutonic, sharp-suited Aldi bigwig looking down at shoppers through a transatlantic surveillance system, cackling at the rummaging, desperate masses. (Too supervillain-y?)
2. There is absolutely nothing wrong with cashiers sitting
Aldi has become famous for — among other things — being the grocery store chain that allows cashiers to sit at the register. This has, for some reason, angered folks who feel the need to chime in on the practice and — even more bafflingly — be offended by it. Okay, fine, anybody can get offended about anything if they really allow themselves, but this? Really? There have to be better things to aim one's ire at than people simply occupying a chair. It's not like they took your seat.
Actually, let's imagine that for a moment: You're sitting at your desk, working. Maybe you work remotely, maybe you work in an office. Suddenly, someone storms over to you, mid-scroll, and demands that you stand up. Not only that, but they take your chair and throw it out the window (bear with the dramatic effect). Now, you have to stand to do your job, which never needed standing in the first place. How is that working out for you?
It's encouraging that Redditors have come to the defense of the workers, with many agreeing that a sitting cashier is not just fine, but good. After all, don't let the branded blue polos cloud your judgment. These folks are hustling, just like you, trying to get through their day while doing their job. Whether they're upright or not, what the hell does it matter?
3. A food item under $5 doesn't need Reddit recon first
Yes, we're well aware that we're now dismissing Reddit while fully relying on Reddit. Call us hypocrites. Certainly, Reddit can be beyond useful for gathering free intelligence regarding all manner of things, grocery shopping included. It's democratic, honest, sometimes looney — but all in all, the online platform can be a big help for people who are trying to use their money wisely. And that's something anybody can get behind.
Yet, even this practice can be taken overboard. To be fair, for many of us, every single dollar counts. That's nothing to dismiss. We've all been there and continue to be there, and that's no reflection on a person. To those for whom that's the case: Please ignore the bejesus out of this hot take. Do what you have to do to supply your life.
Others, though, should just take a chance for once. Okay, so the jar of pickles is $1.99. Does it really need an inquest before you commit to putting it in your shopping cart? What about the black pepper for $2.55? Maybe we should lower this threshold to $4 before we call folks out. But called out they shall be!
4. Aldi hoarders hurt the greater good
Whether we like it or not, we live in a capitalist society that holds in high regard the concepts of consumer choice and a free market. Thus, the idea of telling any given person how much they can and can't buy could be considered close to heresy. Imagine being told by a random person who isn't your financial advisor what you should do with your own, hard-earned money? Actually, you don't have to imagine it, because it's about to happen.
Some people buy too much of an item at Aldi, period. Full stop. According to one Redditor, "a guy tried to buy like 20 milks and they made him only buy 3", which seems absurd. Unless this guy was the person responsible for dousing winning Nascar drivers, what was he planning to do with so much milk? Study and reverse-engineer it so that cows could be made irrelevant? What does he have against cows?
Thankfully, reason set in and the workers limited the overzealous shopper. But even three jugs of milk — which is, of course, perishable — is a lot for an individual. Or a family. Or an artist compound. The point is, even if you're ignoring the greater good, think about what it is that you actually need, and the fact that an apocalypse-bringing asteroid is not hitting us anytime soon. And even if it was, would having Aldi's entire stock of milk really matter?
5. Harassment with a shopping cart quarter is still harassment
Without context, picture this scenario: You screech into a parking spot, dart out of your vehicle while possibly forgetting to even close your door, and take off running toward an exiting shopper who is simply minding their own business, putting back their cart in an orderly manner. They don't know you, you don't know them, but you're holding aloft a quarter while yelling, "Wait! Stop!" If this wasn't in an Aldi parking lot, would this be considered sane behavior?
Please, people, stop running at folks while brandishing a coin. (That's a sentence we never could've predicted ever writing.) Redditors have had enough of it, and can you blame them? Sure, Aldi's quarter-for-a-cart policy can be vexing, but why approach a cart-wielder in egress? You can just put the same quarter into the slot and get the cart three seconds later.
There's no reason to accost someone to avoid this inconsequential process — unless, of course, you're offering a fake quarter. As weird as that is, it's the only rationale (using the term loosely) to support this behavior. And in that case, you're basically committing fraud. Take a look in your rearview mirror at yourself, and ask if this is really the person you want to be.
6. Clancy's will never be Doritos, can never be Doritos
There are many dupes out there. Some are great, perfectly mimicking the original. Some get close enough (and cheap enough) to warrant their purchase. Some, however, aren't even in the ballpark. And if there was ever an original that's defied all attempts at facsimile, it's the perfectly engineered snack known as Doritos. Aldi shoppers on Reddit agree.
Famously, Doritos was invented at Disneyland back in 1964. And ever since, Doritos has had a monopoly on the Doritos market. Fake Lays, Cheetos, Ruffles, and Tostitos have gotten close enough. But Doritos has remained untouchable, impossible to replicate.
This particular hot take has prompted counter-hot takes from Redditors who call Clancy's as good as the real thing. Bless their hearts. The contrarian urge is admirable, but this is a losing battle. It's like saying that taking a gym shower is the same as swimming with dolphins in the Pacific. No one will take you seriously ever again.
7. Use dividers, folks
Even in our tech-driven world, there are still no- and low-tech methods of going about things that are every bit as effective and efficient as anything built on binary code. For example, take the simple, humble plastic slab. At first, it doesn't seem like you can do much with it. Scratch your back? Scratch someone else's back? Poke a perched sparrow? Play air ukulele? Yes to all of those — but also, you can use it to bring order to chaos during the checkout process at the grocery store.
Unfortunately, there are still Aldi shoppers who don't recognize this — and Reddit has called them out. What does it take to grab a divider (the aforementioned slab) and set it down before you toss your grocery haul onto the conveyor belt? Answer: nothing, absolutely nothing. In fact, you probably have to make more of a mental effort to not do it.
Let's embrace sensibility, y'all. Take a nanosecond to put a divider behind the groceries belonging to the customer ahead of you. It'll make their life easier, the cashier's life easier, and even your own life easier. It's something you should always do at the Aldi checkout line to speed things up, and get on with your life.
8. Aldi is great for shoppers, crappy for employees
How is Aldi so efficient with minimal staff? A lot is asked of these employees. They're often made to multi-task beyond what's reasonable to keep purposely under-stocked stores consistently running. Cashiers are pressured by higher-ups to keep the checkout line moving at a brisk pace, independent of how slow-footed the paying shoppers can actually be — to control what's out of their control. Nobody wants to be in that position.
It's encouraging that Redditors have recognized this, whether because they've worked at Aldi or just have an abundance of empathy (both admirable; the latter noteworthy). The truth is, it can be a tough place to work. However that gets conveyed in practice, it's important for shoppers to realize it. After all, we've all played the part of the forgotten worker at one time or another. And to be sure, there are plenty of Aldi shoppers who do show humanity to the staff, and that's a golden reflection on them as people. It's best we follow their example: Enjoy the deals, and also recognize the folks behind them.
9. Nobody needs a huge bag of onions, unless you own a food truck
Redditors say to think twice before grabbing a bag of onions at Aldi. It's an Aldi-specific inventory thing that is starting to really get to shoppers. We get it, Aldi, you want to get rid of your onions. Literally everybody on Earth wants to get rid of their onions. One could argue that's the reason people cook with onions in the first place.
Sure, onions are delicious, and a boon to nearly every savory dish. But they're also fast-rotting orbs permeating the enclosed spaces of our kitchens. And an onion going bad is no friend to anybody. It's possibly what Green Goblin throws at Spiderman when they're fighting. (Note: I'm a little rusty on Spiderman stuff). And reportedly, many of these Aldi sacks already have bad onions in them.
It's time to start the most inconsequential protest slogan of all time: "We want one onion only!" Maybe to really get the point across, we can start making onion rings out the wazoo, put them in Tupperware, and hand-deliver them in bulk to our local Aldi. Just leave them right outside for them to figure out. Actually, don't — that'll just make the workers' jobs more of a pain. Instead, let's Fedex them to the HQ in Essen. Who's with us?
10. If you find a great product, say nothing about it on Reddit
Once again, we're biting the hand that comments. Reddit, you giveth but you also taketh away. The moment a tip, discovery, secret, hack, or helpful anything is broadcast on the popular forum, it immediately gets swallowed up by the tsunami of eager consumers ready to co-opt the thing, or at least check its validity. And if those Redditors happen to be in the messenger's general neighborhood, the exclusivity of that good idea will be dynamited.
At least one Redditor has warned about this phenomenon, saying, "If you find something you really reallyyy like, don't share it on Reddit because soon, you won't be able to find it again." It's a take that others feel in their hearts but refrain from expressing. Hey, it's a dog-eat-dog world out there. If someone else wants a strategic advantage, they should put in the same work that you did.
On the other hand, you could just be a generous soul — which would then make us feel kind of bad about this particular entry. You're just trying to do the right thing, after all, and spread the good word. Ugh, moral conflict is really annoying. Why do scruples have to be a thing?
11. The limited inventory is actually a gift
Decision fatigue is very much a thing. As anybody who shops at Costco or Sam's Club or another massive, similarly stocked retailer will tell you, this affliction can lead to overspending, storage congestion, and sobbing while in a fetal position and clenching a 3-foot-long receipt. This is where Aldi's very deliberate, very intentional method of under-stocking comes in handy.
It may seem counterintuitive to the consumer — but really, it's saving your mental health (to a degree; that's a big ask, after all). But shopping addiction is a legitimate problem for far too many folks. Too many of us have been caught up in the current of consumerism. After that, it can feel beneficial to welcome a store that cuts down on choice.
It might also help to take a more focused approach, like learning how to shop at Aldi like a professional chef, or narrowing in on the obvious deals on items that you regularly use. In other words, embrace the store's limitations.
12. Having enlarged barcodes on all sides is genius
Aldi, bravissimo (or whatever the German equivalent is). This is an innovation that every other retailer on Earth can learn from, and it's baffling that it hasn't happened already. Are they not paying attention to how people shop? And if not, what are they actually doing with their time?
If you want checkout lines to move faster, allowing your clientele to purchase your goods more efficiently, make the actual scanning of items — the basic accounting of what's being bought — simple, quicker, and easier. Make every part of any given item scannable, not just the bottom right or left corner of a seven-sided package.
Thank you to the sole Redditor who pointed this out. We agree that it is a "great idea to have bar codes on all sides of the packaging." We'd even say it's genius. Sometimes the recognition of genius goes unrecognized like the genius itself, but we're here to recognize you. In other words, you're a genius for recognizing the genius.
13. It's the Dollar Tree of grocery stores
"It's the dollar tree for grocery shopping," said a shopper on the Aldi Reddit thread. And really, it's a solid comp. If you look at Dollar Tree Reddit and Aldi Reddit, you'll often find a very similar dialogue happening. The expectations for those walking into each of these stores, the random items one can find, the incredible deals, the sometimes shoddy products — all of it can be attributed to either Dollar Tree or Aldi.
Is it exactly like the double Spiderman meme? No. But if there was a Tom Holland-facing-down-Andrew Garfield meme, that would be more like it. Granted, there are only 2,600 or so Aldi locations, as opposed to Dollar Tree's nearly 10,000 as of 2026. But these are just numbers. We're talking about vibes.
Shoppers have many Dollar Tree hacks and tips for saving money, as they do for Aldi. Dollar Tree is also in a period of significant growth, just as Aldi is. And it seems they both have obsessive fanbases, undoubtedly with a ton of crossover.
14. Aldi needs to keep Cholula in stock
Okay, listen up, Burman's Hot Sauce: You get an A for effort (or maybe a B-minus). You're red, you're spicy, you're edible, you're able to do the job in a pinch. But when Cholula is around, there is no contest. You can't compare to the king of hot sauces. This says more about the quality of Cholula than it does about you. But unfortunately, Aldi doesn't seem concerned with keeping the popular fridge staple in stock. And this leaves Cholula-heads at Aldi with two choices: Go without any kind of kick on their food, or settle.
The hot sauce brand's countless fans — even Bobby Flay loves Cholula — don't want to settle, as Reddit can tell you. It's long been a billion-dollar product due to its perfectly calibrated level of spice, and the watery texture that allows it to seamlessly fold into any dish. Let's give the people what they want, Aldi, and make sure this particular pepper lady is on the shelves for your shoppers.