14 Aldi Hot Takes From Reddit We Can Get Behind

Civilization has lived through the Stone Age, the Iron Age, the Dark Ages, the Industrial Age, the Digital Age ... and today, we live in The Hot Take Age. With the omniscience of social media, the Almighty Opinion has become more pervasive than ever. Any and all can broadcast their personal thoughts, which makes it hard for any given point of view to stand out against the endless ocean of POVs. How to bully your opinion to the forefront, then? Heat up that take, friend. Heat it up good.

Like all other humans who have ever existed, Aldi shoppers have strong opinions. And with grocery shopping culture already ripe for opining, the hot takes from this particular sector are coming fast and free. Reddit, being made for exactly this kind of discourse, is chock-full of Aldi musings that range from banal and benign to outrageous and incendiary. In other words, they're good fun.

We've perused the hot takes on Aldi Reddit threads to find the ones we can get behind. To say this is subjective is both needless and exactly the point. We're being subjective about subjectivity here. (What can possibly go wrong?) Without further ado, here are 14 viewpoints — sometimes fierce, sometimes discerning, sometimes controversial — on Aldi from Redditors. See if you agree with any of them.