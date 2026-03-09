5 Ways Aldi Is So Efficient With Such Minimal Staff

Aldi isn't the only grocery store I shop at, but it's by far the most enjoyable. From its budget buys in the Aisle of Shame to its unique product selection, I love it all. After all, where else are you going to get such a large selection of European chocolates and specialty sweets like the marzipan mousse cake that I can't wait to get my hands on? One thing that makes Aldi a little different than larger supermarket chains, however, is that it seems to be chronically short-staffed. The operative word being "seems." A Reddit user claiming to be an Aldi cashier shared that the stores are meant to function with a limited number of employees, even though "it can be maddening at times."

One reason for Aldi's minimalist approach to staffing is likely the budget — the fewer people it pays, the lower the overhead. To Aldi's credit, it passes some of the savings on to customers, since it's one of the cheaper grocery chains (especially if you discount those that charge membership fees and force you to buy in bulk). To compensate for the lack of workers, the store has implemented a number of policies to help operations run as smoothly as possible. These include a certain amount of self-services, like BYO bags and returning your cart to get your quarter back, but ringing up your purchases may not be among them. Select Aldi locations did introduce self-checkout lanes (not that I ever saw one), but some stores are already saying goodbye to them. The policies below, however, show no sign of being discontinued.