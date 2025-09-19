Why Some Aldi Stores Are Saying Goodbye To Self-Checkout Lanes

Aldi has long been one of the best chains for budget shoppers because it keeps costs down in a number of ways. Some of these involve aesthetics (storing items in shipping boxes instead of arranging them in a pretty display), but others require customer participation, such as bringing your own bags or depositing a quarter to use a cart. You'd think, then, that self-checkout would be a no-brainer — after all, those extra-large barcodes make items easy to scan. Oddly enough, though, Aldi didn't introduce this feature until 2021, by which time it was well-established at other retailers. (The first self-checkout debuted at a Kroger back in 1986, although it took another 30 years before these lanes really caught on.) Even odder is the fact that it now seems to be removing them. No one's entirely certain why, although this hasn't stopped social media users from speculating.

Now, not every Aldi actually has self-checkout. When I first heard about the uproar over its disappearance, my first thought was "Wtf? I didn't even know it had this." (Not a single one of the Aldis I've shopped at has ever offered this feature.) Apparently, quite a few do, though, or rather, they did. Shoppers from Chicago to Pittsburgh seem to be quite upset about losing this option. Apart from the universe having it in for them personally, the assumption many are making is that self-checkout lanes make shoplifting too easy. As one Redditor commented, "Thieves ruin it for everyone."