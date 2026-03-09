This Brilliant Dollar Tree Hack WIll Finally Free Up Your Precious Counter Space
You might already know that Dollar Tree can be a good friend to home cooking when stocking up on delicious Harry and David coffee or picking up affordable tools for your grill. Heck, you may even have made whole meals with the help of Dollar Tree Dinners on TikTok. But Dollar Tree for kitchen DIY? It's true — especially if you find your countertops getting cluttered. A step-by-step video on TikTok shows how you can use a few simple supplies from Dollar Tree to make an adorable hanging holder for your kitchen utensils — freeing up your counter space while storing your spatulas and cooking spoons for easy access.
@diyangelnichole
In the video, TikTok user @diyangelnichole took a simple wooden crafting shape from Dollar Tree and stained it to match a kitchen color scheme. To try this storage trick yourself, use epoxy or other high-strength glue to attach hooks, which Dollar Tree also sells, to the wood shape. Once dry, attach the whole piece to the bottom of your kitchen cabinet using a heavy-duty glue. The flat cabinet bottom provides a stable base for the utensil holder, and is a convenient yet out-of-the-way location for your kitchen tools.
More ways to tidy your kitchen with Dollar Tree
The utensil hanger isn't the only Dollar Tree kitchen storage hack that leaves you hanging in a good way. Dollar Tree plastic shower caddies can also be repurposed into hanging baskets for produce and other grocery items with the help of some snap-on shower hooks to connect them. On the other hand, for a more rustic look, you can try the wooden, crate-style baskets at Dollar Tree to store fresh fruits and vegetables; they can easily be painted to match your kitchen's color scheme.
But what if your kitchen storage issues are less about a cramped counter and more about chaotic cupboards? Dollar Tree has you covered there as well, with glass jars and containers that can store messy pantry staples like flour, sugar, and breakfast cereal while preventing spills and crumbs. In the boxes, baskets, and bins section of the store, you'll find tall plastic baskets with handles that can be used as cupboard organizers to keep snack foods or dried pasta neatly sorted.