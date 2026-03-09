This Brilliant Dollar Tree Hack WIll Finally Free Up Your Precious Counter Space

You might already know that Dollar Tree can be a good friend to home cooking when stocking up on delicious Harry and David coffee or picking up affordable tools for your grill. Heck, you may even have made whole meals with the help of Dollar Tree Dinners on TikTok. But Dollar Tree for kitchen DIY? It's true — especially if you find your countertops getting cluttered. A step-by-step video on TikTok shows how you can use a few simple supplies from Dollar Tree to make an adorable hanging holder for your kitchen utensils — freeing up your counter space while storing your spatulas and cooking spoons for easy access.

In the video, TikTok user @diyangelnichole took a simple wooden crafting shape from Dollar Tree and stained it to match a kitchen color scheme. To try this storage trick yourself, use epoxy or other high-strength glue to attach hooks, which Dollar Tree also sells, to the wood shape. Once dry, attach the whole piece to the bottom of your kitchen cabinet using a heavy-duty glue. The flat cabinet bottom provides a stable base for the utensil holder, and is a convenient yet out-of-the-way location for your kitchen tools.