The Gourmet Coffee Brand That Dollar Tree Customers Desperately Want Back
Dollar Tree shoppers know that the store is a great place to find bargains on everything from pantry staples to party supplies. Even if not everything in the store costs a dollar or less these days, it's still home to deals on brand-name foods, attractive glassware, and more. But there's one delectable bargain that Dollar Tree aficionados haven't been able to get ahold of lately, and they're hoping it's only temporary. Dollar Tree has previously stocked 4-ounce bags of Harry and David brand vanilla creme brulee-flavored ground coffee for only two dollars. While the treat is still listed on Dollar Tree's website, it's not available to buy online or in store, leading to disappointment for many.
Harry and David is a luxury brand known for its lavish gift baskets and Fruit of the Month Club subscriptions as well as an enticing catalog of other goods. Being able to buy the sweet flavored coffee at Dollar Tree was a major treat at an affordable price, which is why shoppers are keeping their fingers crossed that it returns soon. On the Dollar Tree web page for the product, shoppers complain of fruitless quests for it, with one reviewer saying they've been trying for weeks to find some at a local outlet to no avail.
Can't find Harry and David? Try these Dollar Tree treats for a luxurious coffee break
Luckily, even with the Harry and David vanilla creme brulee coffee being a struggle to find, Dollar Tree has alternatives for affordable but fun coffees to try. For something a little different, you can get a bag of Jim Beam bourbon vanilla ground coffee for only two dollars per bag, although once again availability can be hit-or-miss. For a little dose of something sweet on the go, you can grab a Starbucks bottled vanilla Frappuccino for only $1.25 if your store carries them.
That said, you don't need to purchase the coffee beans themselves at Dollar Tree to take advantage of the selection there as part of your coffee routine. Dollar Tree stocks a variety of flavored coffee creamers from known brands, with options including Splenda French vanilla creamer and Coffee Mate original powdered creamer to jazz up your java at a great price. And remember, if you have leftover creamer, you can use it to make a sweet and delicious bowl of pudding for dessert.