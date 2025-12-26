The Gourmet Coffee Brand That Dollar Tree Customers Desperately Want Back

Dollar Tree shoppers know that the store is a great place to find bargains on everything from pantry staples to party supplies. Even if not everything in the store costs a dollar or less these days, it's still home to deals on brand-name foods, attractive glassware, and more. But there's one delectable bargain that Dollar Tree aficionados haven't been able to get ahold of lately, and they're hoping it's only temporary. Dollar Tree has previously stocked 4-ounce bags of Harry and David brand vanilla creme brulee-flavored ground coffee for only two dollars. While the treat is still listed on Dollar Tree's website, it's not available to buy online or in store, leading to disappointment for many.

Harry and David is a luxury brand known for its lavish gift baskets and Fruit of the Month Club subscriptions as well as an enticing catalog of other goods. Being able to buy the sweet flavored coffee at Dollar Tree was a major treat at an affordable price, which is why shoppers are keeping their fingers crossed that it returns soon. On the Dollar Tree web page for the product, shoppers complain of fruitless quests for it, with one reviewer saying they've been trying for weeks to find some at a local outlet to no avail.