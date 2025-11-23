Use Coffee Creamer As A Milk Swap To Give This Rich Dessert Unique Flavors

When was the last time you had homemade pudding? It's probably been a while, since ready-made pudding cups are a lunchtime staple in many homes. Meanwhile, pudding created from scratch needs to be made on the stove, and many home cooks don't have the time or inclination to do so, preferring to simply grab a cup from the fridge. You can even use it for Next Best Thing to Robert Redford pie, aka the the retro dessert that makes store-bought pudding a star, an Oreo torte, or even in a cookie dough pudding pie. That said, homemade pudding is always delicious, and using a mix, it can be made in traditional varieties like chocolate, vanilla, or butterscotch. Beyond that, a simple trick can help you make pudding in a huge variety of flavors.

Simply swapping milk for flavored coffee creamer in your recipe can turn the dessert into whatever flavor your favorite creamer comes in. Using it instead of milk won't change the texture, but it will make the pudding sweeter, and richer-tasting than if you were using low-fat or skim milk. Because coffee creamer comes in such a wide variety of great flavors, the possibilities are endless for pudding using this trick. Still, keep in mind that the flavor of the creamer will have to go well with the flavor of the mix. While this can be great, with combinations like chocolate pudding and hazelnut creamer, or Starbucks caramel macchiato creamer and vanilla pudding, you might want to steer clear of, say, pumpkin spice latte creamer with lemon pudding mix.