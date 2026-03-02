The Biggest Issue Customers Have When Shopping At Aldi

Aldi customers are sometimes just as quirky as the store itself. They trade quarters for carts in the parking lot and bring their own bags for groceries. They're also dedicated to oversharing online about the products they love and hate. It's a nice way to learn about new offerings, but rave reviews on viral Aldi products contribute to the biggest issue customers have when they're shopping: Aldi essentials being out of stock.

It's not just niche products or viral finds (like Aldi's wonton-stuffed shrimp appetizer) that fly off the shelves too quickly; must-buy Aldi items and household staples seem to sell out as well, and that frustrates customers. In true Aldi-fan fashion, many shoppers have taken to the internet to vent about the issue. "Why can't Aldi keep regular, normal, household staple items in stock on a daily basis?" one person asked on Reddit. In another post, a shopper complained about their Aldi branch being out of produce, saying, "Yesterday, the majority of vegetables I came for were out of stock — no broccoli, no cucumbers, no corn on the cob, no yellow onions, no cilantro, no scallions, no avocados."