The Biggest Issue Customers Have When Shopping At Aldi
Aldi customers are sometimes just as quirky as the store itself. They trade quarters for carts in the parking lot and bring their own bags for groceries. They're also dedicated to oversharing online about the products they love and hate. It's a nice way to learn about new offerings, but rave reviews on viral Aldi products contribute to the biggest issue customers have when they're shopping: Aldi essentials being out of stock.
It's not just niche products or viral finds (like Aldi's wonton-stuffed shrimp appetizer) that fly off the shelves too quickly; must-buy Aldi items and household staples seem to sell out as well, and that frustrates customers. In true Aldi-fan fashion, many shoppers have taken to the internet to vent about the issue. "Why can't Aldi keep regular, normal, household staple items in stock on a daily basis?" one person asked on Reddit. In another post, a shopper complained about their Aldi branch being out of produce, saying, "Yesterday, the majority of vegetables I came for were out of stock — no broccoli, no cucumbers, no corn on the cob, no yellow onions, no cilantro, no scallions, no avocados."
Why Aldi items are so often out of stock, according to shoppers on social media
Aldi keeps prices relatively low in part by using private-label brands and stocking a limited, rotating selection of items. Those factors can influence the availability of products, though – limited-time items in short supply sell out faster. But Aldi shoppers on Reddit think there might be more to Aldi's chronic out-of-stock issue than just a carefully curated selection.
Among the suggestions of regional shortages or specific store remodels interrupting restocking, customers say a contributing factor to the trouble is other shoppers buying in bulk — including folks who work in the restaurant industry. Others suggest Aldi has just gotten more popular in the United States, and the German grocer hasn't quite caught up yet. "The secret is out about how affordable Aldi is," one shopper wrote on Facebook. Another said, "My daughter tells me it's because of TikTok posts. The younger generation is learning!"
The solution? A few shoppers propose Aldi make new policies that limit the number of items a customer can buy. Most suggest a quicker solution that might be more helpful: Show up to Aldi as early as possible to get ahold of your favorite products.