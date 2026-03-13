15 Delicious Ways To Use Mulberries

Mulberries are curious little fruits. They technically aren't berries, grow on trees instead of bushes, and come in a variety of colors. They must be foraged carefully, don't store for very long, and are nearly impossible (and expensive) to buy in stores. So what's the appeal? Experts Ho Chi Ming, Executive Chef at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel; Greg Wagner, a communications and marketing specialist at Nebraska Game and Parks Commission; and Alan Bergo, a James Beard Award-winning chef, author, show host, and forager, explain what the appeal of mulberries is, and why you should become just as big fans of them as they are.

Mulberries are versatile and tasty, and have plenty of different uses. From pairing them with meat to mixing them into pancakes, the little fruits offer many ways to brighten and elevate your dishes. They're a rare ingredient that you can't just go and buy, making them a hot commodity sure to leave people asking for more. If you're lucky enough to live near some mulberry trees and you're able to forage them, here are some delicious ways to use them.