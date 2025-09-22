This 3-Ingredient Syrup Is The Perfect Topping For Sweet Breakfast Treats

We all love maple syrup generously poured on our breakfast favorites, bringing its rich sweetness to every bite. But as classic as maple syrup is with waffles, French toast, and buttermilk pancakes, sometimes you want to shake things up with new flavors. A sweet and tasty three-ingredient fruit syrup fits the bill.

All you need for fruit syrup is sugar, water, and any fresh or frozen fruit. If the fruit is fresh, wash and remove any peel, seeds, or stems. You can cut larger fruit into smaller pieces or just use the juice of fresh fruit, like an orange or lemon. You'll find different ingredient ratios for making fruit syrup, but a good place to start is one cup of water for every two cups of fruit. The amount of sugar is up to your personal preference and can vary depending on the fruit's sweetness. Start with half a cup of fruit and more if needed. Simmer the ingredients together in a saucepan until they thicken into a syrup, mashing the fruit as it cooks to break it up. If you feel that the syrup is not thick enough to your liking, you can add a cornstarch and water slurry near the end.

Once it's done, strain the syrup, pressing down on the captured fruit pieces to get any remaining juice out of them. You could also leave in some small fruit bits if you prefer, or give the syrup more body by adding the unstrained, cooled liquid in a blender or food processor.