How To Make Oatmeal As Tasty And Healthy As Possible

Did you know, oatmeal is Willie Nelson's favorite breakfast? In fact, it's been reported that the musician has it every morning. Nelson is not alone in his affection for the meal, as oatmeal has earned an excellent reputation for being a top healthy breakfast pick.

The health benefits of oatmeal seem to know no bounds. The popular cereal brings fiber and key nutrients to the table to help fuel your entire day. But oatmeal's nutrition facts aren't what we are here to discuss. We already know it is a powerhouse in that regard. The issue we are addressing today is how to make this superfood exciting and yummy enough to hold our interests, bowl after bowl, day after day.

We want everyday oats that we actually look forward to eating when we wake up. Luckily for us, oatmeal is a queen when it comes to versatility. Each bowl is like a blank canvas, just waiting to be made into your morning masterpiece. This means we are essentially being tasked with donning our inventor hats to come up with creative flavor combinations, play with different textures, and even tinker with various prep processes to find the ideal oatmeal recipes that will ensure our daily spoonfuls stay interesting, and not go stale. After all, the last thing any of us want is to begin the day with a big, old bowl of boring. In this article, we explore ways to make oatmeal as tasty and healthy as possible.