Baking Experts Tell Us The Biggest Mistakes People Make When Baking Cheesecake

"Cracked" and "lumpy" aren't exactly words anyone hopes to hear when they serve up a slice of cheesecake. If you want to avoid anyone blaspheming your cheesecake in such a way, you'll need to make sure that your ingredients are at room temperature before you start baking. As per Jackie Thesing, that's the key to achieving the perfect consistency. "If any of the ingredients are too cold upon mixing them together, you will find that the cream cheese will form lumps and your cheesecake batter will not be smooth," she explains, recommending that you leave your cream cheese and eggs out on the counter for three to four hours before baking.

This tip is most relevant for the cream cheese, which should always be softened ahead of time, you should ideally apply the same logic to all of the ingredients in your cheesecake. If you don't, you run the risk of compromising its structural integrity, which is where your bake is most likely to go from subpar to a full-blown culinary disaster. Keeping everything at room temperature "allows the ingredients to incorporate much more smoothly and quickly," says Laura Kasavan. "This prevents too much air in the batter, which can cause the cheesecake to rise quickly while baking and then collapse while cooling."