How To Decide Whether To Blind Bake Or Par-Bake Your Pie Crust

While most pie crusts are similar in shape, there's quite a bit of variance in composition. Some pies have nut or coconut crusts, some have cookie crumb crusts, while others have crusts made from saltines. Pastry crusts are also sometimes made with lard, butter, or shortening. The search for the perfect pie crust continues on.

If you're making a pie with a custard or cream filling that doesn't need much (if any) oven time, you may need to blind bake the crust. "Blind baked crusts," explains "Black Girl Baking" author Jerrelle Guy (who also runs Chocolate For Basil, which you can find on Instagram), "are crusts that get their fillings added after the crust has already been fully baked." These crusts can be cooked at a high temperature for a shorter amount of time if you don't want them too dry. But Guy also tells us, "Low and slow is nice, especially for cream pie crusts or ones I plan to keep in the refrigerator since the crust will absorb more water as it chills."

When you have a wet filling that does require baking, like the one in a pumpkin pie, you'll need to use a technique called par-baking. Par-baking is a type of blind baking in which the crust stays in the oven for a shorter amount of time so it's only partially cooked. That way, Guy says, "The filling doesn't make the crust too soggy and the time in the oven needed to fully cook the filling won't over-bake the crust."