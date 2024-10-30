The Easy 'Wobble Test' For Checking If Your Cheesecake Is Done Baking

Cheesecakes are notorious for cracking during the baking process. And the smallest change to the recipe can greatly affect its overall appearance and texture. Something as simple as over mixing your batter or forgetting to bake your cheesecake in a water bath can cause it to crack.

Luckily, cracks are avoidable. The best way to prevent them is to not over-bake your dessert. One miscalculation of time can turn your once perfect old-fashioned cheesecake into a dry, cracked mess. To prevent this from happening, use the wobble test to ensure your dessert is ready to be removed from the oven.

The wobble test is a quick and easy way to see if your cheesecake is ready or needs a little more time. For this test, all you need to do is gently tap the side of the pan and see how your cheesecake wobbles. That's it. This one simple step will save you from accidentally over-baking your dessert.