Pick One — The Trader Joe's Checkout Behavior You Can't Hesitate About
We've all been there: you've got all of your Trader Joe's staples, snagged a fun-size pack of those iconic TJ's peanut butter cups in the checkout line, and the cashier has started scanning your groceries. You pull out your cute reusable grocery totes (which originated at Trader Joe's) ... and freeze, struck by the eternal question: to bag, or not to bag? While it's totally understandable to feel a little overwhelmed amid the famously chatty cashiers and meaningful bell-ringing of the Trader Joe's checkout line, the one thing you absolutely shouldn't do at this moment is hesitate.
First, let's be clear: Many Trader Joe's crew members appreciate customers bagging their own groceries, but if you can't or don't want to, it's totally okay to leave it to the pros. However, whatever you do, don't hem and haw over it, or worse, start bagging and then leave your cashier to do the rest, because this just causes confusion and delays. In the words of Brené Brown, clear is kind – the most important thing is to make your intentions known, and commit to your choice. If you do want to bag, start as soon as possible to avoid delays. If you don't want to bag, don't act like you're going to bag. And if you start bagging, finish the job.
Why bagging groceries at Trader Joe's is so confusing
The bagging question can inspire confusion in any grocery checkout situation, but it's especially ambiguous at Trader Joe's because the chain doesn't typically employ dedicated baggers (in fact, the bagging battle is one of the things customers hate about grocery shopping at Trader Joe's). Your cashier or another TJ's crew member will happily handle the bagging, but there's normally not anyone whose job is expressly to bag groceries. With that in mind, the best way to indicate that you'd like bagging services is to hand your reusable bags to the cashier or leave them in the cart (but not buried under a mountain of groceries, please). Stay out of the way, prepare to pay, and let the employees do their thing. While it may feel rude to simply wait for a TJ's crew member to bag your groceries, it's best to make your intentions clear so that they can get started as soon as possible.
With that in mind, another etiquette note: if you let an employee bag your TJ's treats, you've ceded control — trust the process and don't micromanage, stare, or make comments on their work. Whether you pride yourself on your bagging prowess or you're an avowed self-checkout hater who prefers to let the pros handle it, you're ready to navigate the Trader Joe's checkout with courtesy and clarity (and without hesitation). For more hot TJ's tips, here's the underrated Trader Joe's snacks you need to try.