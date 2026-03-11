Pick One — The Trader Joe's Checkout Behavior You Can't Hesitate About

We've all been there: you've got all of your Trader Joe's staples, snagged a fun-size pack of those iconic TJ's peanut butter cups in the checkout line, and the cashier has started scanning your groceries. You pull out your cute reusable grocery totes (which originated at Trader Joe's) ... and freeze, struck by the eternal question: to bag, or not to bag? While it's totally understandable to feel a little overwhelmed amid the famously chatty cashiers and meaningful bell-ringing of the Trader Joe's checkout line, the one thing you absolutely shouldn't do at this moment is hesitate.

First, let's be clear: Many Trader Joe's crew members appreciate customers bagging their own groceries, but if you can't or don't want to, it's totally okay to leave it to the pros. However, whatever you do, don't hem and haw over it, or worse, start bagging and then leave your cashier to do the rest, because this just causes confusion and delays. In the words of Brené Brown, clear is kind – the most important thing is to make your intentions known, and commit to your choice. If you do want to bag, start as soon as possible to avoid delays. If you don't want to bag, don't act like you're going to bag. And if you start bagging, finish the job.