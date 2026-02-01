I Shop At Trader Joe's Every Week. Here's What's Always In My Cart
Trader Joe's was one of the first grocery stores that I started shopping at when I was in college, and now, more than two years post-grad, I buy from there almost exclusively. Like others who frequent Trader Joe's regularly, I was drawn in by the small, neighborhood grocery store atmosphere, the curated selection of products, and friendly employees.
I have also fallen victim to the grocery store chain's popular large insulated bags and own it in four different colors — and even bought one of the mini versions to use as a lunch box. It's gotten to the point that some of my family members have started giving me Trader Joe's gift cards as a present.
Despite the somewhat frustratingly small parking lots that will likely never change, I find myself looking forward to my boyfriend and my weekly restock trips. As you would expect, over the years, I have developed a number of go-to items; even then, Trader Joe's always gets me to spend more than I expect to. However, the one item that makes its way into my cart the moment I don't have it in my freezer is the Trader Joe's Burrata, Prosciutto & Arugula Flatbread.
Why is the Trader Joe's Burrata, Prosciutto & Arugula Flatbread a must-buy?
The flatbread obviously has burrata, prosciutto, and arugula, but it is also made with mozzarella, mascarpone, pecorino Romano, parmigiana Reggiano, and fontal cheeses. The box comes with two packages inside: one is the flatbread, and the other is the prosciutto. This is because the prosciutto is supposed to be put on the flatbread after it is cooked. All you have to do is let the flatbread sit out on a baking sheet while the oven preheats to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and then bake it for 12 minutes.
The flatbread is full of flavor, the prosciutto adds a nice amount of saltiness, the cheese is deliciously creamy, and the arugula is just the right amount of bitterness. I personally like to drizzle on some balsamic glaze for the perfect touch of sweetness. Sometimes, I will also add banana peppers to offset the richness of the cheese and complement the sweetness of the glaze.
I can eat three-quarters of the flatbread by myself, but you can definitely share it with someone. If you want to make sure there is enough food, you can make a salad to share. I have done this with a Caesar salad. I also always take advantage of one of the best deals at Trader Joe's and grab a bottle of wine to enjoy the flatbread with. In addition, it doesn't only have to be enjoyed as a meal, I have also used the flatbread as an appetizer when having friends and family over.