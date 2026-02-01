I Shop At Trader Joe's Every Week. Here's What's Always In My Cart

Trader Joe's was one of the first grocery stores that I started shopping at when I was in college, and now, more than two years post-grad, I buy from there almost exclusively. Like others who frequent Trader Joe's regularly, I was drawn in by the small, neighborhood grocery store atmosphere, the curated selection of products, and friendly employees.

I have also fallen victim to the grocery store chain's popular large insulated bags and own it in four different colors — and even bought one of the mini versions to use as a lunch box. It's gotten to the point that some of my family members have started giving me Trader Joe's gift cards as a present.

Despite the somewhat frustratingly small parking lots that will likely never change, I find myself looking forward to my boyfriend and my weekly restock trips. As you would expect, over the years, I have developed a number of go-to items; even then, Trader Joe's always gets me to spend more than I expect to. However, the one item that makes its way into my cart the moment I don't have it in my freezer is the Trader Joe's Burrata, Prosciutto & Arugula Flatbread.