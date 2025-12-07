The Clever Way Trader Joe's Encourages Customers To Spend More

Trader Joe's has established itself as a unique grocery store beloved by its customers. The chain even achieved a number one rank on the 2025 Axios Harris reputation ranking poll among 100 other retailers. The store is also known for having reasonable or low prices. However, even the most overpriced grocery items at Trader Joe's aren't enough to send customers running. In fact, like one commenter on a Reddit thread wrote, "'I didn't mean to buy so much' is basically the official TJ's tag line." Turns out, you might find yourself spending more than you anticipated on a TJ's visit thanks to the clever way the products are stocked and placed in the store.

Whereas some stores offer dozens of brand options for one single item, TJ's tends to offer far less. Fewer options eliminates the effect on shoppers known as choice paralysis. Choice paralysis happens when a customer hesitates due to the number of options presented and opts out of purchasing the product altogether instead. Another way Trader Joe's breaks down the barrier between customer and product is by leaving the freezer section open and at a low, easy-to-access level. The more visible, easier-to-access freezer allows customers to find new products easier. In a typical grocery store freezer section, shoppers are less likely to find something new because opening the freezer door means getting hit with a blast of cold air. By the time the door is open, most customers just want to grab their product and go. Clever stocking and store layout aren't the only ways Trader Joe's gets customers to spend more, though.