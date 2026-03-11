The Old-School Midwestern Beer You'll Have A Hard Time Finding Today

In addition to culinary wonders like pairing cinnamon rolls and chili and the delightfully named booyah stew, the Midwest boasts plenty of unique and tasty liquid libations. One of the region's most beloved beers is an old-school American lager that was once popular nationwide: Stag Beer. The classic malt beverage was first brewed up as a holiday special by Western Brewery in Belleville, Illinois, in the early 1900s, and has been a Midwestern favorite for over a century. However, while the classic lager remains beloved by many nostalgic fans, it may be becoming one of the old-school beers people don't drink anymore.

Stag Beer offers a 4.6% ABV and a robust flavor of Midwestern grains, rounded out by malted barley and hops. While the smooth lager's popularity has always been centered in the Midwest, at the height of its success in the 1950s and '60s, production reached 1.5 million barrels annually, and the iconic golden cans were distributed across the United States. Unfortunately, it seems that Stag Beer's glory days are long past. Some breweries report that the company has stopped producing kegs, so the lovers of the classic lager will no longer be able to order it on draft (by the way, beer on tap doesn't always taste better than bottled brews).