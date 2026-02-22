Most Grocery Store Beer Is Owned By Just 8 Massive Companies

In 1978 there were fewer than a hundred breweries in the U.S. In 1979, President Jimmy Carter and Congress passed laws lifting restrictions and taxation on homebrewing. Out of that, the Brewers Association and the Home Brewers Association were created, and a new age of beermaking was ushered in. As the '90s came around, the craft beer boom had begun. Soon, the public began to prefer independent microbrews and artisanal beers over the mainstream pilsners and lagers that drove the fortunes of the old guard: Budweiser, Coors, Miller, and the rest.

By 2020, there were 8,000 American breweries of all shapes and sizes. But giant corporations eventually caught on to the trends and started swallowing up independent and craft brewers. They were folded into portfolios that already included major brands and iconic names. Soon, a lot of your favorite indie, alternative, and homegrown brewers became mere legs of an omniscient beverage conglomerate. But hey, at least it meant they weren't going anywhere and would be available in more stores. But, of course, you can always brew your own, non-syndicate beer at home.

Now that craft beer has seemingly peaked, and is possibly even on a downturn, the ones left standing as the dust settles are the huge, often multinational enterprises that have bought up everything. Meaning, when you walk into your supermarket's beer aisle, you might see a motley array of brews to choose from. Just know they are basically all owned by these eight companies.