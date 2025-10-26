The Western State That Produces The Most Beer Isn't California

California is a cultural and economic powerhouse for a number of different reasons — Hollywood and Silicon Valley, just to name two — but one of the biggest reasons involves the state's agricultural prowess. From the iconic vineyards of Napa Valley to California's countless dairy farms and creameries (one of which is responsible for Kirkland's vanilla ice cream), it's almost more remarkable when the Golden State doesn't lead the nation in some food-related category. For instance: the state that makes the most beer lies in the West, but it isn't California (and it's certainly not Utah, which drinks the least alcohol of any state) — it's Colorado.

Many of you might associate Colorado with a certain other recreational substance, but the Centennial State is assuredly no slouch when it comes to beer. It's the home of Coors, after all, and the state has a long and proud tradition of brewing that dates back to the Gold Rush. It helps that, unlike in other states, breweries in Colorado are allowed to sell their beer directly to consumers instead of using supermarkets and liquor stores as middlemen. Colorado produced 14.2 million barrels of beer in 2024, well above California's 10.2 million. The next biggest beer-producing states are Ohio, Texas, and Virginia, with California rounding out the top five.