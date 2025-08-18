This Is What Guinness Drinkers Call 'Splitting The G'

Drinking a creamy pint of Guinness is a ritual in and of itself, but these days, drinkers are having a bit of extra fun with it. That's because they've turned their first swallow from a perfectly poured Guinness into a bit of a game, called "splitting the G." If you don't know the rules, they're simple: Once you take your first drink of beer from a freshly poured pint, you want to take down just the right amount of liquid so that the stout line ends up halfway down the "G" in the Guinness logo on the side of the glass — the "G" is split by the line of beer below the foam. It's sort of like a college drinking game with less mayhem. (I hope.)

The origin of this game is mysterious, possibly tracing back to a few years before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Though Guinness itself comes from Ireland, there's speculation that the drinking game originated in the United Kingdom. It has now worked its way into Irish drinking culture as well. Heck, people I know like splitting the G when they get a pint, and I live all the way in Chicago. Interestingly enough, Chicago does happen to have an official Guinness brewhouse, though the famous stout is still only brewed in Ireland.