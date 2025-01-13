How To Pour The Perfect Guinness

If you're a beer drinker, you've certainly seen the exacting ritual a bartender goes through when one orders a draft Guinness. The iconic stout beer brand prides itself on Guinness always being served after the bartender completes a six-step process to achieve what is considered the perfect pour. This technique ensures that the nitrogen-infused beer is presented with the ideal amount of foam on top, known as the head.

Bartenders are typically trained on how to achieve the perfect pour of Guinness. The official process is as follows: grab Guinness's branded tulip glass for its beer, suitably cooled and cleaned. Then, fully open the tap while holding the tulip glass at a 45-degree angle. Once the beer reaches the top of the gold harp on the brand logo, close the tap and move the glass to a vertical position. Wait about 90 seconds for the beer to settle, then turn on the tap once more, filling the glass to the rim. This should result in a head taking up about one-half to three-quarters of an inch in the glass. Take care to serve the beer with the Guinness logo facing the bar patron.

While chatter endures on whether the Guinness-promoted process to achieve the perfect pour is necessary, it persists in the company's lore. In fact, visitors to the flagship Guinness Storehouse can earn a certificate if they successfully execute the perfect pour.