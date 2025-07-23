Old-School Beers We Don't See People Drink Anymore

A "flight of beer" used to mean the trajectory a cold one took when it was tossed from the fridge to an outstretched hand nearby, while a sour-tasting beer was most likely defective, and hazy was how you might feel after drinking, not what was inside a can. The rise of craft beer into the mainstream has changed a lot more than just terminology, encouraging brewmasters to attempt new brewing techniques with unique flavor combinations, altering the expectations of both beer fanatics and the average consumer. Additionally, fewer young people are drinking beer overall, and many have less money to spend on beer, which has led to some former favorites falling in popularity.

Beer lovers these days can buy everything from IPAs brewed with exotic hops to limited edition runs from the local grocery store. So what is to become of the old-school beer that used to fill up fridges, line the shelves in convenience stores, and fill up barrels in dive bars? Craft beer isn't the only culprit for crushable classics falling by the wayside either. Let's take a closer look at what caused big-name breweries to slow down the production of and, in some cases, "can" household favorites completely.