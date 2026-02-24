The 8 Best Oils For Flavorful Fried Chicken

So, the explosive flavor of your first bite of freshly fried chicken has caused you to reach chicken nirvana, and now you're wondering how to achieve such perfection at home. The truth is, there are many hurdles that one has to navigate before getting it right. You could learn how to keep fried chicken from getting soggy, or Tyler Florence's secret to juicy fried chicken, but those aren't the only things you need to consider. Importantly, the type of oil used for fried chicken can truly enhance the flavor and texture.

We decided we needed some professional help to point us in the right direction, so we turned to the experts. Luckily, we found two chefs willing to give us their professional insight into what oils work best for the most flavorful fried chicken: Chef Benjamin Darling of Farm Bar in Chicago, Illinois, and Chef Mark Alba from Hartley Kitchen in Atlanta, Georgia. With their combined expertise, they provided some fried chicken pointers, the first one being about what not to use.

Darling mentions that he "would avoid very flavorful oils, like sesame oil, because the flavor will be very overwhelming." Alba agrees with the sentiment regarding flavored oils, and adds that steering clear of darker colored oils would also be wise. As for the oils that they believe work best? Go with a neutral oil. You might now be wondering, what is a neutral oil? But that's simply an oil with a mild or light flavor.