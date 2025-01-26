What Makes Grapeseed Oil A Must-Have Pantry Item

While olive oil is easy to find and generally affordable, it isn't always the best pick. Sure, it's perfect for drizzling on your pizza or even ice cream, but when it comes to the most versatile pantry pick, there's a better way to go. That better way? Grapeseed oil.

Sure, many vegetable oils like canola oil, corn oil, and sunflower oil can be used interchangeably. But where it truly shines is in its ability to withstand high-heat applications like searing and sautéing, thanks to its high smoke point. Grapeseed oil has a smoking point of around 420 degrees Fahrenheit, one of the highest among common cooking oils.

Grapeseed oil is made from grape seeds, a byproduct of wine-making, and it's produced in factories where the seeds are crushed and solvents are used to extract oil out of them. This is similar to the production process of other vegetable oils, such as soybean. When certain varieties of grapes are pressed, the extracted liquid doesn't actually taste like grapes — in fact, grapeseed oil has a neutral taste. It's primarily sourced from France, Italy, and Switzerland; but some U.S. brands source domestic grapes.