Tyler Florence's Secret To The Juiciest Fried Chicken

Lovers of baking, grilling, and frying chicken will know there's a near-constant quest to find the juiciest, most tender chicken recipe possible among professional and at-home chefs alike. In the case of fried chicken, brining the poultry first and foremost will give it an incredible level of juiciness. Celebrity chef Tyler Florence knows this well, but doesn't consider it the key to his ultra-tender fried chicken. Instead, the South Carolinian takes things a step further by baking his chicken before cutting each part of the chicken up, breading them, and throwing them in the fryer; a seemingly counterintuitive method that works wonders when put to the test.

Florence demonstrated his use of this technique for making fried chicken in a video released from the 2015 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, where he took the time to describe how and why he chooses to bake his fried chicken first. For starters, Florence bakes the chicken at a mere 200 degrees Fahrenheit (for two long hours) in order to allow the chicken to retain its fat while it cooks. "The fat inside the chicken itself doesn't get extracted," Florence explained. "When we cook it at 200 degrees, all the moisture stays in the chicken, and it cooks very slowly. The fat melts, but it stays inside the bird."