For The Juiciest Chicken, Do This Before Grilling

Come summer, many of us love to chuck a piece of chicken on the grill. However, the meat's low fat content means that it's all too easy to dry the chicken out as you wait for it to cook. The resulting meat is often tough, stringy, and unappetizing. (That being said, you also don't want to undercook the chicken, which is one of the mistakes everyone makes when cooking chicken.) In an attempt to negate this issue, some people have taken to pre-cooking their chicken — often by boiling it — before finishing it on the grill. The goal here is to cook the chicken through before grilling it.

When The Takeout asked Marissa Stevens, the recipe developer and food blogger behind Pinch and Swirl, what she thought of this method, she offered some alternative advice. "If you're going to pre-cook, poaching or sous-vide is definitely better than boiling," she said. "Both let you control temperature more precisely and help the chicken stay juicy. You can finish it fast on the grill for flavor and texture without worrying if it's cooked through."