The Essential Tool To Keep By Your Grill This Summer For The Best BBQ Meat

Are you getting all excited for barbecue season this year? Perhaps you've already stocked up on the absolute best cuts of steak for grilling and are now taking inventory of your grill essentials. If you cook over charcoal, a chimney starter is worth every penny, although other backyard barbecue products like fly fans and grill lights may fall more into the "nice to have" category. One tool that's absolutely essential, though, is something that won't set you back more than a few bucks: a plastic spray bottle. According to Dennis Littley, who runs a namesake cooking blog called Ask Chef Dennis, "Using a spritz is one of those small things that makes a big difference."

Littley explains, ”One of the biggest mistakes I see when it comes to barbecue is letting your meat dry out on the grill or smoker, and it usually comes down to poor temperature control and not paying attention." If you spray the meat with liquid every so often, though, this can help regulate the surface temperature and make sure the outside doesn't dry out before the inside is cooked. If you're smoking your meat instead of grilling it, Littley says it also helps the smoke flavor stick to the meat. As he tells us, "It's one of those old-school pitmaster tricks that seems simple but has a big payoff."